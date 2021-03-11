Acer Nitro 5 with NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics launched in India: Price, specifications

Image Source : ACER Acer Nitro 5 launched in India.

Acer has just launched its much-awaited Nitro 5 gaming laptop in India for a starting price of Rs 89,999. The latest Nitro 5 comes with a 10th Gen Intel Core processor that enables immersive gaming experiences.

"Our Nitro 5 gaming laptop range has been a huge success in the Indian market and provides the perfect stepping stone to competitive e-sports. The close collaboration between Acer and NVIDIA has resulted in a laptop which has the performance, design, cooling and portability which is unmatched at this price point and we are excited to bring this to the Indian market," Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said in a statement.

The laptop packs an RBG-backlit keyboard, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card and upto 32GB RAM for an incredibly fast performance with state of the art cooling using CoolBoost technology.

It comes with a screen-to-body ratio to 80 per cent with narrow 7.02mm bezels. With a 144Hz refresh rate and a 3ms (milliseconds) response time, it delivers blur-free gaming.

The laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display that boasts up to a 144Hz high refresh rate for an ultra-smooth gaming experience. Nitro 5 adopt Killer Ethernet E2600 to prioritize gameplay and effortlessly stream Intel wireless Wi-Fi 6 with 2x2 MU-MIMO technology.

The device allows gamers to configure their laptops for maximum speed and massive storage with two slots for M.2 PCIe SSDs, up to 2TB HDD and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

(with IANS inputs)