AatmaNirbhar App Innovation Challenge last date extends to July 26: All you need to know

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge. With this, the government aims to encourage home-grown start-ups to create world-class apps. Now, in order to give some more time to these developers, the central government has extended the last date of submission from July 18 to July 26.

Interested developers can head over to innovate.mygov.in to register for the challenge and grab more information around the same.

The government has so far seen a good response from tech entrepreneurs and start-ups from across the country as 2,353 entries have been received across the 8 identified categories. This will also help the government to promote it’s Make In India’ and ‘AtmaNirbhar Bharat’ initiatives.

PIB India’s official Twitter account has made the announcement. The tweet says, "Government extends the last date for submission of entries in AatmaNirbhar App Innovation Challenge to 26 July 2020. To participate, one can log in to https://innovate.mygov.in/app-challenge/." Apart from that, Electronics & Information Technology Minister of India, Ravi Shankar Prasad has also tweeted from his official handle.

Keeping in view the enthusiastic participation from app developers and innovators the last date for submitting your entries for #AatmaNirbharBharat App Innovation Challenge has been extended to 26th July, 2020.

The app innovation challenge currently has as many as eight categories that include Office Productivity & Work from Home, Health & Wellness, Business including Agritech and Fintech, News, Games, Social Networking, e-Learning and Entertainment.

