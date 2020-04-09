Aarogya Setu app will soon get an IVR service as Indian Govt and Tamil Nadu join hands: See what it is

Aarogya Setu app

Aarogya Setu is the Coronavirus tracking app recently launched by the Government of India. Now, the Indian Government, in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Government, has announced the Indian COVID-19 tracker app will soon get an IVR (Interactive Voice Response) service. This will enable ease of usage for users and ensure people in India get the required guidance on call. Read on to know more about it.

Aarogya Setu will get IVRS

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has announced that the Indian Government and Tamil Nadu have joined hands for the Aarogya Setu IVR service. The news got out via a tweet by ANI.

The tweet suggests that with the new IVR service users will be able to get healthcare and guidance over the call. For this, users will be required to give a missed call on a dedicated number, identify the location, and the IVRS will be activated. To clear the air, there is no information on the number and other details about the initiative at the time of writing.

Today an initiative has been launched between Govt of India & Tamil Nadu, Aarogya Setu IVRS. It will activate once you give a missed call & identify your location. All options for assistance, healthcare & guidance will be available to you on it: Union Minister RS Prasad #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/P4anBN7pe6 — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020

Aarogya Setu Coronavirus tracking app

For those who don't know, the Aarogya Setu Coronavirus tracking app is the Indian Government's initiative for users to keep a track of the virus and get to know if they are at the risk of getting COVID-19 infection. The app allows users to self-assess and see if they are at the risk of catching Coronavirus, get information related to Coronavirus and stay updated.

The app is available to download via the Google Play Store and the App Store. Users can also head to MyGov.in website and scan the QR code available by searching for Aarogya Setu to get the app.

Latest technology reviews, news and more