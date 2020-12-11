FAUG Mobile Launch: How to register, release date, APK download and more

Image Source : FAUG FAUG battle royale game launching in India soon to compete against PUBG Mobile India.

FAUG is yet another battle royale game that is launching in India soon. The game was first announced by nCore games in collaboration with Akshay Kumar a day after PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were banned in India. While the game has been in development for quite some time now, nCore games felt the pressure only when PUBG Corporation decided to announce the launch of the PUBG Mobile India.

FAUG or Fearless And United – Guards is being developed by Bengaluru headquartered nCore Games. The Indian Army inspired battle royale game is even said to come with a map that will remind users of the Galwan Valley. Due to these sentiments, the game has already broken records in terms of pre-registration.

In less than 24 hours of being available on the Google Play Store for pre-registration, the game received 1.06 million pre-registrations.

Here’s everything you need to know about FAUG’s India launch:

When is FAUG releasing in India?

FAUG is expected to launch in India soon. The developers of the game have not disclosed a specific date yet but the game is said to arrive by the end of this year.

How to download FAUG on Android or iOS?

Once the game has been officially launched in India, it will be made available via the Google Play Store for all the Android users. Android users can also pre-register for the game in order to get an alert once the game is available. Further, Android users will also have the privilege to download and install the game via its APK file.

As for the iOS users, the game developers have not yet announced anything about the game’s iOS app launch. This could mean that the game will first be made available for the Android users and later make its way to iPhones and iPads.