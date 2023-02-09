Thursday, February 09, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Gadgets
  5. Zebronics Iconic-Ultra smartwatch launched with calling capabilities: Price, features and more

Zebronics Iconic-Ultra smartwatch launched with calling capabilities: Price, features and more

Zeb-Iconic Ultra comes with 9 in-built and more than 100 customizable app-based watch faces. The functional crown on the metal body gives a premium feel and enables the users to easily navigate the watch.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Updated on: February 09, 2023 23:36 IST
Zebronics Iconic-Ultra smartwatch
Image Source : ZEBRONICS Zebronics Iconic-Ultra smartwatch

Zebronics, India’s IT peripherals, electronics and lifestyle accessories have launched the new Iconic Ultra Smartwatch. Priced at Rs Rs. 3,299, the smart wearable is available at Amazon for purchases.

ALSO READ: Portronics launches Hydra 10- Wireless RGB gaming keyboard under Rs 3000

The smartwatch features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a 2.5D laminated screen. The always-on display feature enables the user to use the watch at any time, even when the watch is in idle mode. The wearable comes with 100 sports mode, has a variety of health sensors that monitors, SPO2, sleep tracking, Heart-rate, Blood pressure and more like water consumption reminders, sedentary alert etc. 

ALSO READ: Google Maps will show you EV charging stations nearby: Know-how

Furthermore, the smartwatch feature for female health enables the user to track the menstrual tracking- making it a comprehensive health monitoring device and it’s an ideal companion for fitness enthusiasts, claims Zebronics. 

ALSO READ: Netflix paid password service rolled out in 4 more countries

Related Stories
Apple Watch detects pregnancy before clinical test: Report

Apple Watch detects pregnancy before clinical test: Report

Michael Kors Gen 6 Bradshaw: A luxurious smartwatch with great performance

Michael Kors Gen 6 Bradshaw: A luxurious smartwatch with great performance

Gizmore launches Glow Luxe smartwatch at Rs 3,499: Know more

Gizmore launches Glow Luxe smartwatch at Rs 3,499: Know more

Is Huawei working on a smartwatch with in-built wireless earbuds?

Is Huawei working on a smartwatch with in-built wireless earbuds?

Best smartwatches of the year 2022

Best smartwatches of the year 2022

Mivi Model E Review: Premium looking smartwatch with decent performance

Mivi Model E Review: Premium looking smartwatch with decent performance

NoiseFit Twist with a round dial launched at Rs 1,999: Price, features and more

NoiseFit Twist with a round dial launched at Rs 1,999: Price, features and more

Samsung Galaxy Watch: These new feature will allow users to stream live video

Samsung Galaxy Watch: These new feature will allow users to stream live video

Zeb-Iconic Ultra comes with 9 in-built and more than 100 customizable app-based watch faces. The functional crown on the metal body gives a premium feel and enables the users to easily navigate the watch. The wearable has an in-built speaker and mic is equipped with Bluetooth V 5.1 + V 3.0 that enables the users to make and receive calls and also to control the device for using camera and music control features. 

It also supports voice assistants like Google and Siri, making it easy to use. The Zeb-Iconic Ultra is a waterproof Smartwatch with an IP67 rating that houses a 260 mAH battery offering a staggering stand-by time of up-to 30 days. The watch comes with an infinite loop strap that is designed for maximum comfort & flexibility. 

Zeb-Iconic Ultra comes with the infinity loop Silicon bands in Orange and Black colour option. 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology and Gadgets Section

Top News

Related Gadgets News

Latest News