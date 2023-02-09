Zebronics Iconic-Ultra smartwatch launched with calling capabilities: Price, features and more

Follow us on Image Source : ZEBRONICS Zebronics Iconic-Ultra smartwatch

Zebronics, India’s IT peripherals, electronics and lifestyle accessories have launched the new Iconic Ultra Smartwatch. Priced at Rs Rs. 3,299, the smart wearable is available at Amazon for purchases.

The smartwatch features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a 2.5D laminated screen. The always-on display feature enables the user to use the watch at any time, even when the watch is in idle mode. The wearable comes with 100 sports mode, has a variety of health sensors that monitors, SPO2, sleep tracking, Heart-rate, Blood pressure and more like water consumption reminders, sedentary alert etc.

Furthermore, the smartwatch feature for female health enables the user to track the menstrual tracking- making it a comprehensive health monitoring device and it’s an ideal companion for fitness enthusiasts, claims Zebronics.

Zeb-Iconic Ultra comes with 9 in-built and more than 100 customizable app-based watch faces. The functional crown on the metal body gives a premium feel and enables the users to easily navigate the watch. The wearable has an in-built speaker and mic is equipped with Bluetooth V 5.1 + V 3.0 that enables the users to make and receive calls and also to control the device for using camera and music control features.

It also supports voice assistants like Google and Siri, making it easy to use. The Zeb-Iconic Ultra is a waterproof Smartwatch with an IP67 rating that houses a 260 mAH battery offering a staggering stand-by time of up-to 30 days. The watch comes with an infinite loop strap that is designed for maximum comfort & flexibility.

Zeb-Iconic Ultra comes with the infinity loop Silicon bands in Orange and Black colour option.

