Portronics launches Hydra 10- Wireless RGB gaming keyboard under Rs 3000

Portronics have announced its debut in the gaming industry by launching Hydra 10- its first Wireless RGB Gaming Keyboard. The keyboard is priced at Rs 2,999 and is available on the official website of the company as well as on Amazon, Flipkart, and other leading online and offline stores across India.

The Hydra 10 has used highly tactile and user-replaceable maintenance-free RED mechanical switches for a responsive clicking experience. The keys are backlit with RGB LEDs that produce 16.8 million colours with 20 different customisation options to help elevate gaming rig looks.

The keyboard has been designed for extreme connectivity and compatibility across multiple devices and platforms. It is capable of connecting with 2 different modes:

Bluetooth V5.

2.4GHz Wireless receiver

User can pair the keyboard with 4 different devices at the same time— 3 by using Bluetooth and one by using the wireless

The keyboard is backed by a 1000mAh battery that charges by using a USB-C port. When the device gets out of power, then it could be used as a wired keyboard, for lag-free gaming experience (with the USB-C type cable). The company has claimed that the keyboard supports fast charging and could deliver 5 days of wireless use experience with pen 1 hour of charging.

Engineered for gaming, Portronics have claimed that they have designed the keyboard to elevate your performance in work and play while bringing superior multi-device and multi-platform connectivity along with the great user experience one can expect. The keyboard is designed with an extremely compact 68-key form factor (580g) keeping in mind high portability for those who travel a lot.

Hydra 10 RGB gaming keyboard is available at a discounted price of Rs 2,999 and is backed with a 12 months warranty.

