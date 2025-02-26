Samsung to launch two much-awaited new M series smartphones in India tomorrow Samsung has been teasing the Galaxy M16 and M06 smartphones for quite some time. Now, the company has confirmed that these smartphones are coming to India tomorrow.

Samsung is gearing up to launch two new smartphones in its M series in India. The upcoming Galaxy M16 and M06 are set to succeed the Galaxy M15 and M05, which were unveiled last year in the country. After a period of teasing, the company has now announced the official launch date for these devices. The Galaxy M16 is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, while the Galaxy M06 5G will likely include a dual rear camera configuration. Notably, the former is anticipated to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy M16, M06 5G India launch date

According to a dedicated landing page on Amazon, both the Galaxy M16 and Galaxy M06 5G will be revealed on February 27 at 12 PM IST. The listing showcases a design sketch of the upcoming models. The phone with the triple rear cameras is thought to be the Galaxy M16, whereas the device featuring a dual rear camera system is presumed to be the Galaxy M06 5G.

Samsung M16, M06 5G design and specifications

In terms of design, both the Galaxy M16 and M06 5G exhibit pill-shaped camera islands arranged in a vertical format, with a circular LED flash positioned outside the camera module. Recent promotional materials have highlighted the camera layouts for both models. The Galaxy M16 5G is set to sport a vertical trio of rear cameras within its distinctive pill-shaped module. Two of the sensors will occupy a larger cutout, while the third is placed in a smaller slot, alongside a circular LED flash situated just outside the camera assembly—consistent with earlier leaked images.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M06 5G features a similar vertical pill-shaped camera module but houses only two sensors. Located in the top left corner of the rear panel, this setup mimics that of the M16 5G and includes an LED flash nearby.

Interestingly, the Samsung Galaxy M06 5G, identified by the model number SM-M166P, was previously spotted on Geekbench. This listing indicated that the device will operate on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and come equipped with 8GB of RAM. It’s expected that the smartphone will run on Android 14, enhanced by One UI 6.

