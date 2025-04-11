Redmi Note 14 available for Rs 12,000 during Xiaomi sale: How to get this deal Redmi Note 14 was launched in India in December last year. The smartphone was available at a starting price of Rs 17,999 during its launch.

E-commerce giant Amazon is currently running fantastic deals on Xiaomi smartphones as part of the Xiaomi Summer Savings Sale. This is a perfect opportunity to grab both budget-friendly and premium smartphones at impressive discounts. If you’re considering purchasing a new smartphone, now is the time, as there's been a significant price drop on both Xiaomi and Redmi devices. The newly launched Redmi Note 14 5G is now available at an unbeatable price.

The Redmi Note 14 5G stands out as a mid-range flagship smartphone, packed with impressive features. Whether you're into gaming or just multitasking throughout your day, this device handles it all with ease. While it typically falls within the price range of around Rs 25000, Amazon is currently offering a substantial discount.

Redmi Note 14 5G discount

Right now, the Redmi Note 14 with 256GB of storage is listed at just Rs 17,998 on Amazon. Additionally, there’s a fantastic Rs 1,000 bank discount available for purchases made with selected credit cards.

Amazon is also rolling out an enticing exchange offer for the Redmi Note 14 with 128GB of storage. You can trade in your old phone for up to Rs 16,500. However, the actual value you’ll receive depends on the working condition and the physical state of your phone. Even if you only get Rs 5,000 for your old device, you could snag this smartphone for as low as Rs 11,998.

Redmi Note 14 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 14 5G boasts a sleek plastic back panel with a stylish glass finish design. To enhance its durability, this smartphone offers an IP64 rating, making it resistant to dust and water.

It features a 6.67-inch display equipped with an AMOLED panel, delivering a stunning visual experience. With a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 2100 nits, viewing content is a treat.

Running on Android 14 straight out of the box, the Redmi Note 14 5G is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor to ensure smooth performance.

You can choose between configurations with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. For photography enthusiasts, it features a versatile triple-camera setup with 50+8+2 megapixels, while the front-facing 20MP camera is perfect for selfies and video calls.

