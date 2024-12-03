Realme to bring 8,000mAh battery smartphone to end charging anxiety

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Realme 8000mAh battery smartphone

Realme has announced that the launch date for its new smartphone, the Realme GT Neo 7, is set for December 11 in China. This exciting new device will feature a robust 7,000mAh battery, which means it can last a long time before needing a recharge. Following its release in China, there’s a good chance it will be available globally in January.

Additionally, Realme is developing another phone that will have an even larger 8,000mAh battery, expected to be released towards the end of next year. This places Realme among the few brands, including Samsung and Tecno, to offer phones with such large batteries. For reference, the recently launched Realme GT 7 Pro in India has a 5,800mAh battery, while its version in China comes with a 6,500mAh battery.

Both Realme and Oppo are enhancing their battery technology for upcoming flagship models. The upcoming Realme GT 8 Pro could include the impressive 8,000mAh battery, with support for fast charging that will quickly power it up. In comparison, the Oppo Find X9 series may feature a 7,500mAh battery alongside a super-fast charging option, and the Realme GT Neo 7 will be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery that supports rapid charging as well.

Realme plans to make significant improvements across the board, especially in battery life and camera capabilities for their future smartphones. Excitingly, this new Realme phone can fully charge in just 70 minutes, which offers convenience for users on the go. One more upgrade to look forward to is the next generation of Qualcomm's advanced processor that will boost performance even further.

In other news, the Indian government has taken decisive action against two prominent companies that import lithium batteries into the nation, while also investigating a third company. This move comes in response to the rising number of substandard power banks being sold from China in India. Many of these power banks tout a certain capacity, yet they actually deliver only about 50-60 percent of what the manufacturers claim.

