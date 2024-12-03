Airtel's new plan stuns Jio and BSNL, offers unlimited high-speed data under Rs 100

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Airtel data plan

Since mobile recharge prices have increased in July, many subscribers from Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea have either surrendered their phone numbers or switched to BSNL. As a result, a significant number of people have also left Airtel due to the rising costs. Considering this, Airtel has recently introduced some exciting plans for its millions of mobile users. One notable plan costs less than Rs 100 and offers unlimited internet usage.

Affordable Plan Under Rs 100

To keep its subscribers, Airtel has rolled out several attractive offers. One of these is a plan that costs just Rs 99. With this plan, users can enjoy unlimited internet access for a very short period of just 2 days. However, there are some limits to this usage.

In this plan, you get a daily allowance of 20GB of internet, which is quite generous! The good news is that you can add this plan to any existing plan you may already have. So, if you already have a different plan active on your number, you can still opt for this additional offer. Airtel designed this plan with internet users in mind.

Jio's Offer

Similarly, Jio has introduced a comparable low-cost plan. For just Rs 86, Jio users can also enjoy unlimited internet data. Like the Airtel plan, this Jio offer includes a daily limit of 20GB of data. Both companies are trying to provide affordable options to attract and retain their customers amidst rising prices.

In other news, the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Modi, is taking significant steps to raise awareness about scams. Recently, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) issued a public warning regarding international fraud calls. They urged people to exercise caution when receiving calls from unfamiliar country codes, such as +77, +89, +85, +86, and +84, as these could be linked to scammers.

The DoT and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) do not place such calls, and they have encouraged citizens to report any suspicious calls using a portal called Sanchar Saathi. This initiative helps the DoT block these numbers, thereby safeguarding others from falling victim to such scams.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp's new feature will enable users to join Channels instantly with a QR code