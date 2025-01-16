Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC with 50dB of hybrid noise cancellation launched in India

Follow us on Image Source : REALME/X Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC

Realme has introduced a new neckband in India, the Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC, which was launched alongside the Realme 14 Pro series smartphones. Key features of the Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC include a 13.6mm dynamic driver unit, hybrid noise cancellation of up to 50dB, and a battery life of up to 38 hours on a single charge. Additional features include quick charging and dual-device connectivity.

Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC India price and availability

The Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC is priced at Rs. 1,799 in India, with a potential purchase price of Rs. 1,599 after discounts. Sales are scheduled to begin at 12pm IST on January 23 via Amazon, Flipkart, the Realme India e-store, and offline retail stores. The neckband is available in three color options: Dawn Silver, Midnight Black, and Twilight Purple.

Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC specifications

The Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC features a 13.6mm dynamic bass driver and supports up to 50dB active noise cancellation (ANC) with three adaptive noise reduction levels. It includes environmental noise cancellation (ENC) to enhance call clarity and is compatible with the Realme Link application for adjusting EQ settings for noise cancellation modes.

The headset supports a 360-degree spatial audio experience and meets the IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. It offers Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and allows pairing with two devices simultaneously, featuring up to 45ms low latency.

Battery life is reportedly up to 38 hours with ANC turned off, and 20 hours with ANC active. A quick charge of 10 minutes is said to provide up to 20 hours of playback at 50 percent volume.

Meanwhile, Realme has launched its new mid-budget Realme 14 Pro series, which includes the Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+ smartphones. This series serves as the successor to the previous year's Realme 13 Pro lineup.

ALSO READ: BSNL brings an affordable plan for 425 days; search for cheap recharge plans is over