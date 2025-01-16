BSNL brings an affordable plan for 425 days; search for cheap recharge plans is over

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL 425-day recharge plan

BSNL has made millions of mobile users happy with its latest offerings. If you've been struggling with pricey recharge plans, your worries are about to ease. The company has launched a budget-friendly plan that provides a validity of 425 days instead of the usual 365 days, allowing you to enjoy uninterrupted service for a full 15 months with just one recharge.

As recharge prices continue to climb, mobile users are increasingly seeking longer validity options. BSNL is stepping up to the plate by introducing a range of affordable plans for its customers. The latest addition is a remarkable offer: you now get 425 days of validity at the cost of a 365-day plan. This package also includes unlimited free calling and generous data allowances.

BSNL's exciting offer

One of the standout plans in BSNL's lineup is the Rs 2399 recharge. With this option, you enjoy an impressive validity of 425 days, meaning you can relax without worrying about recharging for more than a year. Previously, this plan provided 395 days of validity.

When you opt for BSNL's Rs 2399 recharge, you'll benefit from unlimited free calling across all local and STD networks. Plus, you receive up to 2GB of high-speed data daily, totaling a whopping 850GB over the life of the plan. And to sweeten the deal, BSNL also grants you 100 free SMS every day.

Best alternative: Rs 1999 plan

If the Rs 2399 plan is a bit steep for you, consider BSNL's Rs 1999 plan as a solid alternative. This option keeps your BSNL SIM active for a full 365 days. Like the higher-priced plan, it comes with unlimited voice calling, along with 600GB of high-speed data. You’ll also get 100 free SMS every day with this plan, making it a great value for anyone looking to keep their mobile costs down.

