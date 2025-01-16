Samsung to launch two new affordable smartphones in India, listed on BIS

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung upcoming smartphone

Samsung has introduced a multitude of phones in the Indian market over the past two decades. The South Korean tech giant is set to unveil its flagship Galaxy S25 series globally, including in India, on January 22. Additionally, the company plans to launch two mid-range smartphones in its Galaxy F and Galaxy M series. These upcoming devices have appeared on the Indian certification site BIS and are expected to be named the Galaxy F06 and Galaxy M06.

Listed on January 13

The Galaxy F06 and Galaxy M06 have recently been listed on BIS as upgraded versions of last year's Galaxy F05 and M05. According to MySmartPrice, these smartphones were spotted on BIS with model numbers SM-E066B/DS and SM-M066B/DS, both supporting dual SIM cards. They received certification from BIS on January 13.

Moreover, both of these Samsung 5G phones have also been identified on the WiFi Alliance certification site under the same model numbers. It’s rumored that these models will feature a 6.7-inch HD display, with specifications likely including 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. A dual-camera setup is anticipated on the back, consisting of a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary camera, along with an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. Both phones are expected to sport a 5,000mAh battery and support 25W USB Type C charging.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series

The Galaxy S25 series, which is highly anticipated, will debut on January 22. This lineup includes the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphones. Additionally, the South Korean company may introduce the Galaxy S25 Slim this year, which could become the thinnest phone the brand has ever released. Many leaked reports suggest that the features of this slim phone may closely mirror those of the Galaxy S25.

ALSO READ: Broadband to get cheaper in rural India as TRAI releases new recommendation