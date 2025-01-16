Realme 14 Pro and 14 Pro+ launched in India with improved cameras and affordable price

Realme, one of the popular smartphone brands has kicked off 2025 with the launch of its new mid-budget Realme 14 Pro series. The successor of last year’s Realme 13 Pro lineup, the company has introduced two new smartphones under the series: Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+. Both handset offers premium design and powerful performance. Here’s a detailed look at the features, pricing, and launch offers.
Realme 14 Pro+ 5G: Mid budget smartphone
- The Realme 14 Pro+ comes with a 6.83-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
- The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and includes a punch-hole design and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
- The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Users can further expand the RAM by an additional 12GB (virtually).
- The device is backed by a 6,000mAh titanium battery with 80W USB Type-C fast charging capabilities.
- It is protected from dust and water, thanks to IP68 and IP69 certification. And the device is capable of tolerating temperatures as low as -16 degree celsius.
- On the camera front, the 14 Pro+ features a triple camera setup that includes:
- A 50MP main OIS camera
- A 50MP telephoto lens
- An 8MP ultra-wide sensor
- For selfies, it has a 32MP front shooter.
- The handset runs on Realme UI 5.0 which is based on Android 15 OS.
- On the connectivity front, the device includes Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, and NFC.
- A unique cold-sensitive colour-changing back panel adds to the phone’s innovative design.
Realme 14 Pro 5G: Compact and capable
- The 14 pro model features a 6.74-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
- It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy processor and offers 8GB RAM (expandable 8GB virtual RAM).
- It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery but with 45W fast charging support.
- It has a triple rear camera setup with:
- A 50MP main OIS camera
- A 13MP ultra-wide lens
- A 2MP macro lens
- On the front, it has a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.
- The smartphone operates on Realme UI 5.0 (Android 15) and supports 5G and NFC as well.
Variants, pricing and availability
Realme 14 Pro+ is available in the Indian market in three variants
- 8GB RAM and 128GB storage: Rs 27,999
- 8GB RAM and 256GB storage: Rs 29,999
- 12GB RAM and 256GB storage: Rs 32,999
- Launch Offers: Comes with up to Rs 4,000 bank discount.
- Colour options: Pearl White, Suede Grey, Bikaner Purple.
- The first Sale will start on January 23, at noon via Flipkart and Realme’s website.
Realme 14 Pro will be made available in India with 2 variants:
- 8GB RAM and 128GB storage: Rs 22,999
- 8GB RAM and 256GB storage: Rs 24,999
- Launch Offers: Rs 2,000 bank discount.
- Colour options: Pearl White, Suede Grey, Jaipur Pink.
- The first sale will start from January 23 onwards at noon via Flipkart.
