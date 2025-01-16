Realme 14 Pro and 14 Pro+ launched in India with improved cameras and affordable price

Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme 14 Pro and 14 Pro+

Realme, one of the popular smartphone brands has kicked off 2025 with the launch of its new mid-budget Realme 14 Pro series. The successor of last year’s Realme 13 Pro lineup, the company has introduced two new smartphones under the series: Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+. Both handset offers premium design and powerful performance. Here’s a detailed look at the features, pricing, and launch offers.

Realme 14 Pro+ 5G: Mid budget smartphone

The Realme 14 Pro+ comes with a 6.83-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and includes a punch-hole design and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Users can further expand the RAM by an additional 12GB (virtually). The device is backed by a 6,000mAh titanium battery with 80W USB Type-C fast charging capabilities. It is protected from dust and water, thanks to IP68 and IP69 certification. And the device is capable of tolerating temperatures as low as -16 degree celsius. On the camera front, the 14 Pro+ features a triple camera setup that includes: A 50MP main OIS camera

A 50MP telephoto lens

An 8MP ultra-wide sensor For selfies, it has a 32MP front shooter. The handset runs on Realme UI 5.0 which is based on Android 15 OS. On the connectivity front, the device includes Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, and NFC. A unique cold-sensitive colour-changing back panel adds to the phone’s innovative design.

Realme 14 Pro 5G: Compact and capable

The 14 pro model features a 6.74-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy processor and offers 8GB RAM (expandable 8GB virtual RAM). It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery but with 45W fast charging support. It has a triple rear camera setup with: A 50MP main OIS camera

A 13MP ultra-wide lens

A 2MP macro lens On the front, it has a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The smartphone operates on Realme UI 5.0 (Android 15) and supports 5G and NFC as well.

Variants, pricing and availability

Realme 14 Pro+ is available in the Indian market in three variants

8GB RAM and 128GB storage: Rs 27,999

8GB RAM and 256GB storage: Rs 29,999

12GB RAM and 256GB storage: Rs 32,999

Launch Offers: Comes with up to Rs 4,000 bank discount. Colour options: Pearl White, Suede Grey, Bikaner Purple. The first Sale will start on January 23, at noon via Flipkart and Realme’s website.

Realme 14 Pro will be made available in India with 2 variants:

8GB RAM and 128GB storage: Rs 22,999

8GB RAM and 256GB storage: Rs 24,999

Launch Offers: Rs 2,000 bank discount. Colour options: Pearl White, Suede Grey, Jaipur Pink. The first sale will start from January 23 onwards at noon via Flipkart.

