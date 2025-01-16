5 Must-have gadgets to keep your home safe from thieves and burglars

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Home security system

The recent incident about Saif Ali Khan being attacked during a robbery attempt at his Bandra residence made us question our safety at home itself. The place where we live certainly needs an extra layer of protection, making it the top priority. We live in an era of advancements when we speak of technology- artificial intelligence has taken over so many things, and it could even help you enhance security with innovative gadgets.

Today, for home security, we have smart cameras to advanced locks- which offer peace of mind to a certain extent- helping you to keep an eye to protect your property from thieves and burglars. Not only cameras, but several AI tools, gadgets, applications and more could be used to protect your loved ones from any unwelcome situation. In this article, we bring to you, 5 essential gadgets to secure your home effectively.

1. Smart doorbell cameras

This is a must-have in today’s time if you live alone or if you have an elderly person living with you. You could stay connected to your home even when you are away with smart doorbell cameras.

This device will allow you to see, hear and communicate with the visitor in real-time, through your smartphone- without needing to open your door physically.

It comes with advanced features like motion detection and night vision to ensure that your home can monitor activity at your doorstep 24/7.

You can easily get an affordable smart doorbell system on any popular e-commerce platform.

2. Smart locks

Upgrade your home security system with smart locks that help you layer up your door with extra security.

One could have a keyless entry by using PIN codes, smartphone apps or even biometric access.

These locks will alert you to any unauthorized attempts and it will further enable remote access for trusted individuals.

3. Indoor and outdoor security cameras

Keep an eye on your property every time, and high-quality security cameras are very trending in present times.

Modern cameras offer HD video, AI-powered motion detection and wide-angle views.

Some even have two-way audio and sirens to signal intruders, if itheynotice any suspected activity.

4. Motion sensor lights

You can escape from the burglars or thieves by simply illuminating your property.

Motion sensor lights will automatically turn on the lights of your home, whenever movement is detected- which will scare off the intruders.

These lights are energy-efficient and easy to install, available to buy at any electronic store or from the e-commerce platfrom.

5. Smart window and door sensors

Another way to scare away the trespassers is these compact devices which will alert you whenever a door or window is opened unexpectedly.

They are integrated with home security systems and will send real-time notifications to your phone. This system will add an extra layer to protect your home, by making it a smarter home.

