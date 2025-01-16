Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times, two of which were deep and one near his spine: Lilavati Hospital

Follow us on Image Source : X Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times, confirms Mumbai hospital

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in a critical condition on Thursday night. He was attacked with a knife at his residence, where an unknown person entered with the intention of theft. Now the actor is undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. The police and the hospital administration have issued their statement on this matter. The actor's team has also confirmed the attack.

Hospital issues statement

Lilavati Hospital has issued a statement regarding the attack on Saif Ali Khan, which reveals that the actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked 6 times and there are deep injuries in two of his body parts. There has been a knife attack on the neck and spine. According to ANI, the actor is currently undergoing surgery.

Police issued a statement

Mumbai Police have reached Saif Ali Khan's house in Bandra and will question the house staff on this matter. Police have identified the attacker. The picture of the attacker was revealed on CCTV. Mumbai Police's statement regarding the attack on Saif has also come out. According to them, an unknown person entered Saif Ali Khan's house. There was a scuffle with the actor, during which he was stabbed multiple times with a knife.

A statement has also been issued by Saif Ali Khan's team, which says that there has been an attempt of theft in the house. Fans have been appealed to maintain patience.

Let us tell you, the actor was last seen in 'Devara: Part 1'. Junior NTR and Janhvi Kapoor also featured in the film. The actor played a negative character, which was liked a lot.

