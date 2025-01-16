Thursday, January 16, 2025
     
  4. Saif Ali Khan injured during robbery attempt at his Mumbai residence, admitted to Lilavati hospital

Saif Ali Khan injured during robbery attempt at his Mumbai residence, admitted to Lilavati hospital

Saif Ali Khan suffered serious injuries after been attacked at his Mumbai residence by a thief. More details about the incident below

Reported By : Rajesh Kumar Written By : Aseem Sharma
Mumbai
Published : Jan 16, 2025 8:16 IST, Updated : Jan 16, 2025 8:32 IST
Saif Ali Khan stabbed
Image Source : INSTAGRAM On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Devara alongside Jr NTR.

A shocking news of Saif Ali Khan been attacked at his Mumbai residence surfaced on Thursday morning. As per a report by India TV's Rajesh Kumar, a thief had entered the house to steal and was scuffling with the maid. Saif Ali Khan got a minor injury on his back when he came to save her. He is currently admitted to Lilavati Hospital for treatment. Bandra Police has also reached the spot.

As per the initial information received, a thief had entered the actor's residence on Wednesday night. His house staff began shouting after seeing the thief, after which Saif woke up. He got injured during the incident while the thief feared being caught. The actor was immediately rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.

(This is a developing story)

