OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite available for Rs 11,000 in sale: Here's where to buy

New Delhi:

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite in India back in June of last year. If you're looking for a great smartphone at an affordable price, this model is an excellent choice. During its Great Summer Sale, Amazon is offering significant discounts on the device. You can currently find the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite at its lowest price ever on this platform. With 8GB of RAM, this smartphone allows for smooth multitasking. OnePlus has designed it with a stylish appearance and premium features, and its lightweight build makes it easy to hold for extended periods.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G discount

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G is listed on Amazon at a price of Rs 20,999. Right now, however, the company is providing a generous 17 percent discount, bringing the price down to just Rs 17,998 for the 128GB variant. Additionally, Amazon is offering a Rs 400 coupon discount on this smartphone. If you plan to use an HDFC Bank credit card, you'll also receive an extra Rs 2,000 off. By stacking these offers, the base variant can be yours for as low as Rs 15,598.

Moreover, Amazon is providing an exchange offer of up to Rs 16,850. If your old smartphone holds an exchange value of Rs 5,000, you could potentially snag this new smartphone for just Rs 11,000. However, keep in mind that the exact exchange value will depend on the condition of your old device.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite features a 6.67-inch Full HD Plus display with an OLED panel. It boasts impressive specifications, including a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2100 nits. This smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 6nm 5G processor, ensuring robust performance. With up to 8GB of RAM and ample storage of up to 256GB, it also supports microSD cards, allowing you to expand your storage up to 1TB.

Right out of the box, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G runs on Android 14. It also comes equipped with a substantial 5500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging, ensuring you stay powered up throughout the day.

