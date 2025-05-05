Apple reportedly planning 2 annual iPhone launch events as foldable and Air models coming soon Apple currently releases all iPhone models at once during its fall launch event. The only exception to this is the iPhone SE, which typically arrives in the spring. However, the company may soon launch the Pro models earlier, followed by the standard models around March.

New Delhi:

Apple fans will soon see the company launching new smartphones twice a year. According to reports, Apple is planning to change its release cycle for smartphones. Starting with the iPhone 18 in 2026, customers may have the option to choose from three models each around September and March. As noted by The Information, citing supply chain sources, Apple may first roll out the more expensive Pro models in September, while the standard iPhone models would follow in March. Until now, the company has typically released all new iPhones at once in September or October, since the iPhone 5.

The only exception to this pattern has been the iPhone SE models, which were generally launched in March or April. If these reports hold true, Apple will unveil the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and potentially a foldable iPhone in fall 2026, followed by the base model, iPhone 18 Slim, and iPhone 18e in spring 2027.

Why is Apple overhauling its release schedule?

This staggered release strategy aims to help Apple better manage the manufacturing complexities that come with introducing a sixth iPhone model into its lineup. The company is expanding its product portfolio, which includes its first foldable iPhone. This model is expected to feature a 5.49-inch outer display (with a resolution of 2,088 x 1,422 pixels) and a 7.76-inch inner screen (with a resolution of 2,713 x 1,920 pixels).

The foldable iPhone is anticipated to debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models and an ultra-thin "Air" variant in September 2026.

Meanwhile, in a significant announcement, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that the majority of iPhones sold in the United States will be sourced from India during the June quarter. In the company’s second-quarter earnings call, Cook also revealed that Vietnam is set to become the primary country of origin for nearly all iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods products offered in America.

ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for May 5, 2025: Win character skins, weapon cosmetics, more