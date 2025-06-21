OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G gets Rs 10,000 discount, now available for Rs 15,000 The price of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G has been significantly reduced, now available for thousands of rupees less than its original launch price.

New Delhi:

The price of the OnePlus Nord CE4 5G has significantly dropped recently, making this mid-range smartphone more accessible than ever. Now available for Rs 10,000 less than its original launch price, this device was introduced last year and comes with 8GB of RAM, along with storage options of up to 256GB. With the impending launch of the Nord CE5, it’s important to note that companies tend to make only incremental upgrades in their mid-range models. Therefore, this is a perfect opportunity to grab the Nord CE4 5G at its lowest price yet.

OnePlus Nord CE4 5G discount

In terms of discounts, the OnePlus Nord CE4 5G, which originally retailed for Rs 24,999, has seen a price reduction of Rs 3,000. On top of this, customers can take advantage of an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000. The smartphone is available in two configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB. You can snag the base model for just Rs 19,999, while the higher-end version is priced at Rs 21,999. Choose from two sleek color options—Marble and Dark Chrome.

Additionally, Amazon is rolling out an attractive exchange offer of up to Rs 22,000. If you’re able to trade in your old smartphone for Rs 5,000, you could end up paying only Rs 15,000 for the new device. Of course, the exact trade-in value will depend on the condition of your old phone.

OnePlus Nord CE4 5G specifications

This mid-range smartphone boasts a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, supporting a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and featuring a punch-hole design. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, it runs seamlessly with 8GB of RAM and offers up to 256GB of internal storage. Operating on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14, it also houses a robust 5,500mAh battery and features 100W SuperVOOC fast charging for quick power-ups.

On the camera front, the phone sports a dual-camera setup on the back, including a 50MP main camera with OIS and an 8MP secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 16MP front-facing camera. Connectivity options include an in-display fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C, making the OnePlus Nord CE4 5G a well-rounded device.

