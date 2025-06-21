DoT's Sanchar Saathi traced 20 lakh lost/stolen phones: Here's how to use the portal The information was shared by Minister of State for Telecommunications, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani. The government has also blocked 3.35 million mobile phones.

New Delhi:

On Friday, the Minister of State for Telecommunications, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, reported that the telecom department's Sanchar Saathi platform has successfully traced over 20 lakh lost or stolen phones. He shared that, according to data from the platform, the government has blocked 33.5 lakh mobile phones and managed to trace a total of 20.28 lakh handsets. Pemmasani highlighted that the Sanchar Saathi application has played a crucial role in enabling the reporting and blocking of fraudulent mobile connections and in the recovery of lost or stolen phones. He expressed the government's commitment to creating a secure and citizen-centric digital ecosystem through a post on social media, following a review meeting focused on fraud prevention efforts by the Department of Telecom.

Sources from the meeting indicated that the minister learned that the average recovery rate for lost mobile phones stands at 22.9 percent, with 4.64 lakh handsets successfully returned to their owners. The Sanchar Saathi platform allows citizens to report their lost or stolen phones for blocking and recovery, as well as to file complaints regarding fraudulent calls and report false connections issued in their names.

How to Use Sanchar Saathi

To access the Sanchar Saathi portal, you can either visit its website https://sancharsaathi.gov.in/ or download the app. Once you're on the platform, head over to the Citizen Centric Services section.

Here, you'll find a range of options such as reporting fake callers, lost or stolen mobile phones, checking mobile connection details, verifying genuine or counterfeit phones, and making inquiries about internet service providers.

Moreover, the Chakshu portal enables users to report fake calls, SMS, and emails received on their mobile devices. If you receive suspicious international calls that seem to be coming from Indian numbers, you can also report those through the Sanchar Saathi platform.

When it comes to reporting a lost or stolen mobile phone, you'll need the device's IMEI number. This number is usually listed on the purchase bill or can be found on the phone’s original packaging. Keep in mind that you can't report a stolen or lost phone without this crucial number.

