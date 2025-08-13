iPhone 16 Pro Max gets Rs 19,500 price cut ahead of iPhone 17 Pro Max launch: Where to buy The iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple's premium flagship model, is seeing a significant price drop this festive season, making it a great time to purchase.

New Delhi:

If you've been waiting for a deal on a new iPhone, now's your chance. The premium flagship iPhone 16 Pro Max is available with a huge discount of Rs 19,500 this festive season. This offer is a perfect opportunity to get the impressive 2024 model at a reduced price before the iPhone 17 series is released.

Here's the deal at Vijay Sales:

Original Price: Rs 1,44,900

Flat discount: Rs 15,000

Additional HDFC Bank EMI discount: Rs 4,500

Total savings: Rs 19,500

Deal price: Rs 1,25,400

This is currently considered the largest discount available for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Keep in mind that this is a limited-time offer, valid for a limited stock.

iPhone 16 Pro Max features

Display: 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with 120Hz ProMotion technology

Processor: A18 Pro chip, featuring Apple Intelligence AI

Camera System: 48MP main camera (with OIS), 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. The front camera is a 12MP TrueDepth camera.

New Camera Control Button: This new feature provides easy access to shooting modes and settings with shortcuts.

Storage: Available in 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB memory variants.

Design: Features a strong and lightweight titanium design with a large 17.43 cm (6.9-inch) Super Retina XDR display. The device is made with the latest-generation Ceramic Shield material, making it twice as durable as any other smartphone glass.

Why now is a good time to buy

This discount is being offered by several banks and companies as the last and biggest sale before the new iPhone 17 series arrives. This limited-period offer on a limited stock makes it a great opportunity for those who want to upgrade.

