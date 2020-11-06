Image Source : PIXABAY Travelling home this Diwali? Here is how technology will ensure your travel safe amidst Covid-19

The way one lived and celebrated life has changed ever since COVID created havoc the world over, 8-10 months back. In view of the pandemic, people haven’t been avoiding travel unless necessary, especially in a country like ours where we are still figuring out whether COVID is in its first wave or the second. Mostly because people are afraid that they may fall prey to Coronavirus by travelling. But all thanks to Technology, people within the country are now travelling inter-city and inter-state with much ease and peace of mind.

Having been deprived of taking a leisure break over the past seven months or more, one in every two young Indian is now actively considering travelling in the coming weeks. Similarly, families who have had to spend time apart through the year, plan to travel home at least during Diwali, the biggest festival in the country. While the travel industry has already started to deploy state of the art technology to reduce human interventions and ensure proper social distancing, hygiene and constant monitoring.

To keep this in mind, many start-ups have come-together to help the travel industry in India to secure the people travel while they are travelling to their home or anywhere. From airports, and tablets being used to check COVID compliance to AI-based virtual assistant.

Here are the start-ups that have brought various innovations to keep your travel safe during the Diwali:

Bluesemi

This Hyderabad based startup is building the Internet of things (IoT) devices for a smart and sustainable technology revolution. During Covid-19, Bluesemi has introduced a new device called SENS - a contactless temperature-sensing device with medical-grade accuracy giving the temperature reading within 5 seconds and it will automatically detect a person in 15 cm distance. It is paired with its own app. SENS can help figure out who can work and who must stay at home.

Additionally, App will issue a risk alert if the temperature is above a certain acceptable threshold and a long-lasting efficient battery - charge will last up to 15 days at a time, with battery health notification on the sensor as well as on the app.

VAMS Global

A leading provider of Visitor Management Systems. During Covid-19 VAMS Global has come up with new device VAMS SafeGuard which scan individuals through a distance of 18" and checks permissible body temperate, check mask compliance, embedded with face and palm recognition sensor, VAMS SafeGuard offers 100 per cent hands-free hygienic user authentication. In case of high temperature or mask complaint defaults, the device will generate a signal to prevent entry. Real-time visibility of people inside the premises can be administered. In case of any emergency, an alert notification can be generated that helps them to evacuate the premises immediately for the security or admin team.

RubiQ

RubiQ is a Tel Aviv-based startup that helps airlines recover from flight disruptions, retain their customers and reduce costs by enabling their passengers to self-manage the entire process through an AI-based virtual assistant. RubiQ’s Disruption Recovery Platform monitors real-time flight data to anticipate which passengers may face a disruption, calculates the optimal alternative flight, and instantly notifies them via email, SMS, or the airline’s app. Passengers can then quickly and easily confirm their alternative flight or choose a different one through RubiQ’s intelligent self-service virtual assistant.

Juvo Robotics

Juvo Robotics is bringing the latest advances in technology to the innovation starved, labour intensive aircraft ground handling industry. The company is currently developing an end-to-end automated baggage handling system to improve productivity, enhance ramp safety and reduce labour costs for airlines and ground handlers. Juvo has developed an Autonomous Baggage Tug which can transport carts loaded with checked-in baggage between the airport terminal building and aircraft parked at the gates autonomously.

