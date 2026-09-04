Did Xi Jinping suffer two heart attacks recently? Former Tibetan Prime Minister makes big claim

Beijing:

A fresh claim about Chinese President Xi Jinping's health has triggered several questions about the country's leadership and his succession plans. Former Tibetan government-in-exile leader Lobsang Sangay on Friday claimed that Xi Jinping suffered at least two heart attacks, and possibly three. He went on to say that he was told this by a senior former Chinese official whom he met during a conversation lasting more than an hour.

This claim about Xi Jinping's health was made during an ANI Podcast published on September 3. Sangay also said about Xi's grip over the Chinese Communist Party, the removal of senior military officials and what he called as China's growing succession dilemma. However, there is no independent evidence in the available reporting confirming that Xi has suffered heart attacks. This is important because Sangay's comments are seen as an allegation based on an unnamed source, rather than a confirmed medical report.

What did Sangay say about Xi's health?

Talking about about Xi's recent public appearances and mannerisms, Sangay claimed that a senior former Chinese official had told him that Xi had suffered two heart attacks. Moreover, Sangay also suggested that the Chinese President was under considerable pressure and claimed that this could be affecting his health and decision-making.

Then, he referred to what he described as changes in Xi's appearance and walking style. Sangay went on to allege that Xi was experiencing "mental fog" and connecting this to the removal of senior military figures. Significantly, these claims should not be treated as established facts as no medical records or independent confirmation were cited for the alleged heart attacks.

Who will be Xi Jinping's successor?

One of the most significant parts of Sangay's interview was a concern about who could eventually succeed Xi Jinping. In this regard, Sangay argued that Xi faces what he called an "Emperor's dilemma".

Moreover, the argument is based on a historical problem: a powerful ruler can formally name a successor, but doing so can create a rival who eventually challenges the ruler's authority. Meanwhile, refusing to name a successor can create uncertainty and a struggle for power when the leader eventually leaves office. Hence, Sangay argued that Xi may be reluctant to publicly designate a successor.

Is Xi Jinping really unwell?

Claims about Xi's health have circulated on social media many times, often following periods when he has had fewer public appearances. However, his recent public activity provides important context.

Chinese official sources stated that Xi returned to Beijing on September 3, 2026, after attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Kyrgyzstan and making a state visit to Egypt. This did not prove anything about his underlying health, but it does show that he has remained publicly active at the highest level.

Hence the claims that Xi has suffered multiple heart attacks should be presented as unverified allegations, rather than as established medical facts.

Know all about Lobsang Sangay?

Lobsang Sangay has served as the elected Sikyong, or political head, of the Central Tibetan Administration from 2011 to 2021. The Central Tibetan Administration is based in Dharamshala, India, and represents Tibetans living in exile. Currently, Sangay is a senior visiting fellow at Harvard Law School's East Asian Legal Studies programme. His political background is relevant when assessing his comments because he is a long-standing critic of China's policies towards Tibet.

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