Holi 2021: Affordable waterproof Bluetooth speakers for your Holi party

Image Source : INBASE Affordable waterproof Bluetooth speakers for your Holi 2021.

Holi, the festival of colours, is just around the corner and festivities across India have already begun in full swing. If you are one of those people who like to drench other people in water and colours on this festival, and one who likes to party, you know the importance of keeping your gadgets away.

However, if you would like to party hard this time around, here is a quick list of affordable Bluetooth speakers that offer certain waterproofing to prevent damage during your Holi traditions.

Portronics SoundDrum L Bluetooth Speaker

Portronics “SoundDrum L" is crafted in an iconic cylindrical form, designed to give the users an immersive 360-degree sound experience that reaches every corner and every direction. It also comes with a unique Equalizer button, that lets the user control the level of Bass and Treble. One just needs to simply tap the Equalizer button to enhance the Bass, and tap it again to enhance the Treble, delivering a great sound that’s loud, crisp, and full of bass.

Perfect for travelling, parties, and even work conferences, the Portronics Sound Drum L is ultra-compact and lightweight. The small size also comes with a long-lasting 6-hour battery. The wireless speaker is a unique combination of luxurious materials crafted to create an iconic black, sleek, and stylish design. The device’s smooth, integrated plastic make comes with an IPX6 rating hence, it doesn’t shy away from water and is dust-resistant.

For house parties, when 30W sound is just not enough to justify your tunes, the SoundDrum L lets you connect and combine the sound with another of the same speaker, using Bluetooth technology. For instance, one can simply ask a friend to bring in another SoundDrum L, and create a truly wireless experience with even bigger and better sound.

Backed with 1-Year warranty, the SoundDrum L is available at a discounted price of 3,599/- on Portronics Official Website as well as all leading online and offline stores.

Inbase Boom Plus Wireless Speaker

The newly launched speaker boasts of delivering a blasting sound with astounding voice clarity while promising long-lasting battery life. The latest Bluetooth 5.0 ensures uninterrupted connectivity with any phone. Boom Plus is amazingly slim and compact, with IPX6 ratings, making it water-resistant that allows one to enjoy their favourite music in the rains and even besides the pool. With a staggering battery capacity of 500 mAh (in-built capacity), one can enjoy 4 hours of playtime.

Available in Splashy Red, Metallic Grey, Olive Green and Pacific Blue colors, Boom Plus certainly promises to deliver the punch while jazz up the style quotient with its elegant looks. The speaker is also equipped with an in-built microphone that comes in handy for calling and also houses a TF Card Slot and USB Charging Port.

Inbase Boom Plus (Splashy Red, Metallic Grey, Olive Green and Pacific Blue Colour) is available through Urban Official Website at an introductory price of INR 1,499/- and can be bought from all the leading retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

U&i Safari Wireless Speaker

The newly launched Safari boasts of better sound and promises a better battery life. The latest Bluetooth 5.0 ensures uninterrupted connectivity with any phone.

With a 10 Watts Stereo Speaker and a battery capacity of 1,500 mAh (in-built capacity), one can enjoy 4 hours of playtime and backup. Available in Black, Blue and Red colour, Safari certainly promises to jazz up the style quotient with its stylish finishing. The speaker has an in-built microphone that comes handy for calling and also houses a TF Card Slot and USB Charging port.

U&i Safari Wireless Speaker (black, blue and red colour) is available at an introductory price of Rs. 1,699/- and can be bought from the U&i Official Website as well as all the leading retail stores & e-commerce platforms.