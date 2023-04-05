Wednesday, April 05, 2023
     
  iOS 17 Update: These models will likely miss out on a brand-new software update

iOS 17 Update: These models will likely miss out on a brand-new software update

The future iOS 17 update from Apple, which is anticipated to be revealed at WWDC 2023, could not be compatible with the majority of old iPhone models.

Updated on: April 05, 2023 20:30 IST
iOS 17 Update
Image Source : FREEPIK iOS 17 Update: These models will likely miss out on a brand-new software update

Apple's upcoming iOS 17 update, which is expected to be unveiled at the 2023 World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC), will not be available for some older iPhone models, according to a recent report.

The report suggests that Apple will unveil iOS 17 at its WWDC 2023 event, which will be compatible with the newest iPhone models, including the iPhone XS, Max, XR, 11,  11 Pro series, 12 series, 12 Pro series,  13 series, 13 Pro series, 14 series, and iPhone 14 Pro series.

However, it is possible that the 2017 models of the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X won't get the latest software upgrade. As these devices have already received five significant iOS upgrades, they cannot be included in the upcoming version.

If the reports are accurate, the iPhone X, which celebrated the tenth anniversary of the original iPhone, will be the first notch-display model to skip a new software update since its release. This also suggests that the iOS 17 update will be available for the smartphones that were released after the mentioned iPhones.

While Apple has not yet announced the list of eligible iPhone models that will receive the new iOS 17 update, we can anticipate a confirmation on the compatible list after iOS 17 is released at WWDC 2023.

Meanwhile, the report also revealed that some iPad models will also miss out on the new software update. The iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch, and iPad fifth-generation are reportedly not eligible for the upcoming iPadOS 17 update.

FAQs

When will iOS 17 be unveiled?

iOS 17 is expected to be unveiled at the World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2023 on June 5.

Will older iPhone models be compatible with iOS 17?

It is possible that the 2017 models of the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X won't get the latest software upgrade, as these devices have already received five significant iOS upgrades.

 

