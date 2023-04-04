Tuesday, April 04, 2023
     
Google brings 'speaker separation' in Meet for Pixel 7 devices

Updated on: April 04, 2023 15:37 IST
Google
Google

Google is rolling out "speaker separation" in 'Google Meet', its video-communication service for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro devices. The tech giant has said in the Workspace Updates blog post that the feature is turned on, and users will hear the audio of other participants from different directions based on their position on the screen.

"This makes it easier to distinguish different speakers and hear where they're coming from for a more immersive, dynamic experience", the blog post mentioned. 

Google Pixel

Furthermore, this feature does not have any admin control.

In March 2023, the company announced that it will be rolling out new features to its video-communication service, including the ability to allow admins to provide custom background images for their users.

Also, the tech giant was rolling out "External" labels for Meet participants, which indicates those participants who are external to the meeting host's domain.

Google Meet

Image Source : FILEGoogle Meet

In February, Google launched several new 360-degree video backgrounds for Meet users on mobile for both Android and iOS. 

Inputs from IANS

