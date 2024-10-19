BSNL's 395-day plan challenges Jio's offerings, provides unlimited benefits for less than Rs 7 per day

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL 395-day recharge plan

BSNL has launched its 4G service in numerous cities across the country and is preparing to introduce 5G technology. In response to increasing mobile tariffs from private telecom companies, many users have switched their numbers to BSNL recently due to its affordable recharge plans. BSNL has one of the most affordable recharge plans in the country. The company is further focused on enhancing service quality and has installed thousands of new mobile towers.

BSNL is competing with the prepaid plans of private telecom companies such as Airtel, Jio, and Vi with its affordable recharge plans. Jio also has many annual recharge plans but they are very expensive when compared to BSNL’s. One notable offering from BSNL is a recharge plan with a validity of 395 days. This plan includes various benefits, such as free calling and data.

BSNL 395-day recharge plans

BSNL's 395-day prepaid plan is available for Rs 2,399, translating to an average daily cost of approximately Rs 6.57. The plan provides unlimited calling to any network across India and offers daily high-speed data of 2GB. After reaching the daily limit, users can continue to access the internet at a speed of 40 kbps.

Additionally, this BSNL plan provides 100 free SMS daily and includes various value-added services (VAS), such as subscriptions to Hardy Games, Arena Games, Zing Music, Wow Entertainment, and BSNL Tunes.

Jio 365-day recharge plan

This plan is priced at Rs 3,599 and provides 2.5GB of high-speed data daily, and unlimited 5G data at no additional cost. In addition to this, it offers 100 free SMS per day and offers free national roaming on all networks within the country.

In comparison, this plan is more expensive when compared to BSNL’s plan. However, BSNL 4G services are still not available in every city of the country and 5G is currently under testing. Hence, Jio’s service quality is much better than BSNL’s.

