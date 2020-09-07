Airtel BlueJeans video calling platform: How was my experience?

BlueJeans app

Video calling has become integral to our lives ever since the Coronavirus pandemic hit us. Conversing via video calling platforms for either work or study is now the new normal and the usage has surged drastically. This gave rise to the growing popularity of the existing apps and the arrival of the new ones.

Among the various video calling platforms we have today, BlueJeans by Verizon is a known one. But sadly, it was previously limited to the US. Thanks to Airtel, a collaboration with Verizon brought forth BlueJeans to India for the convenience of official, as well as, casual virtual meetings. I got a chance to use the platform for some time and here’s how my experience has been.

BlueJeans video calling platform Review

The AIrtel BlueJeans video calling platform in India is available both in the form of an app and the web version. The platform is primarily meant for work video calls but can be be used for personal video/audio calling sessions as well. BlueJeans is currently available on a free 3-month trial. All you need to do is enter your name, mobile number, work email ID, company name, company size, and you are good to go.

To give you a gist, BlueJeans allows for HD video and audio calling and comes with several features such as screen-sharing, calendar integration, Dolby Voice for audio calling, lock meeting option, and text messages.

Once you register yourself, you can easily start a meeting by logging in with your registered mail ID and password. You can do this via the BlueJeans app, web app, or just the web version. This is an easy process to follow and within a few minutes, you will find yourself registered on BlueJeans. One interesting thing is that you need to have a BlueJeans account for starting a meeting but don’t require an account to join one. This gives you the flexibility to not join BlueJeans if you want to use for once or twice.

Both the app and web app versions are quite easy to use. As for my experience with the app, once you are logged in, you just need to tap on the ‘+’ icon to start a new meeting now, schedule one or join with a meeting ID. You just need to share your allocated meeting ID with people you want to start the virtual meeting and it’s done.

Image Source : INDIATV/VANSHIKA MALHOTRA BlueJeans Android app UI

You can also choose from three options: audio and video call, dial-in audio call, or a call with the screen-sharing feature. The app has a pretty simple UI with three sections: Meeting for all your meetings, the section to start a meeting, and your Profile section. The video-calling was pretty ease and interruption-free. You get three mode options: Standard, Low Data, and Commute. You can mute the audio, video, put the call on speaker, share screen, record the video, lock meeting, invite more people, and choose from three view options (speaker view, people view, gallery view). The messages option in the top allows you to message on a group or personally to a particular participant.

The experience, if compared with Google Meet, is much smoother and convenient. Unlike Google Meet, BlueJeans allows you to send texts to an individual as well. Both audio and video were quite clear.

Image Source : INDIATV/VANSHIKA MALHOTRA BlueJeans web app UI

As for the web version, the UI, much like the app, has blue tones with most of the options the meeting ID, option to join, calendar) to the left side. The right side has just a settings option in the bottom left and the middle portion has the options to mute audio or video. The usage was pretty simple just like the app.

Airtel BlueJeans is another video calling platform for easy conversations related to work, education, and even personal and can be easily considered. The only drawback it faces is that it doesn’t come in a free version, unlike competitors such as Google Meet, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams. That said, the ease of usage is the reason why you can go for it.

