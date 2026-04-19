Tamil Nadu polls: CM MK Stalin releases manifesto for Chennai city, promises urban transformation

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday unveiled the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) 'Chennai Super-6', a Chennai-specific manifesto for the April 23 Assembly elections. Stalin released the manifesto at the party headquarters, 'Anna Arivalayam', where the first copy was received by party organisation secretary RS Bharathi.

Chennai Super-6

The Chennai Super-6 manifesto outlines six key initiatives focused on urban development and quality of life in Chennai. These include improved public amenities, better urban mobility, time-bound completion of infrastructure projects, scientific management of stray dogs, creation of a global technology hub, and a "Global Talent Gateway" to boost employment.

Under the plan, basic facilities in housing tenements managed by the Urban Habitat Development Board will be upgraded, with welfare associations—especially women-led groups—actively involved in implementation with state support. Areas lacking metro water supply will receive RO-purified drinking water, while regions with existing connections will get regular distribution. The manifesto also promises the installation of high-intensity streetlights across residential areas and the development of a world-class cultural centre dedicated to art, music, and literature.

To improve mobility, the plan proposes introducing 1,000 new mini-buses to strengthen last-mile connectivity between neighbourhoods and major transit points such as bus depots, metro stations, and railway stations. It also includes AI-based traffic management systems aimed at reducing congestion and cutting travel time by up to 25%.

The manifesto sets clear timelines for major infrastructure works. Projects such as the Chennai Peripheral Road from Ennore to Poonjeri are targeted for completion by 2027. Metro rail expansion and stormwater drain works are expected to be completed by 2028, while underground sewerage systems are planned for completion by 2027. By 2029, the city aims to have upgraded roads with wider footpaths, shaded avenues, and improved public sanitation facilities.

On stray dog management, the plan proposes expanding the Animal Birth Control programme by increasing the number of veterinarians and dog catchers and setting up additional shelters in coordination with NGOs, ensuring a humane and scientific approach.

A major highlight is the proposal to establish a global hub for Artificial Intelligence, Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Immersive Technologies with an investment of ₹10,000 crore. The project is expected to create around 20,000 high-paying jobs and will include advanced infrastructure, skill development programmes, research facilities, and a “Global Talent Gateway” to enhance employment opportunities.

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls 2026

The voting in Tamil Nadu is scheduled for April 23 in a single phase, while the vote counting will happen on May 4. According to the latest voter list, the state has approximately 5.67 crore registered voters. Out of the 234 total Assembly constituencies, 44 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 2 for Scheduled Tribes.

The main parties competing in these elections include the DMK, AIADMK, BJP, Vijay’s Tamil Nadu Kongu (TVK), and the Congress.

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