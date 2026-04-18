Rahul Gandhi slams BJP-RSS, says 'attacks on Tamil identity won't be tolerated'

New Delhi:

Launching a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused them of targeting Tamil Nadu’s language and culture during a rally in the state.

Addressing supporters in Ponneri, in Tiruvallur, he said such actions make him feel personally connected to the people of Tamil Nadu. “When I see them attack Tamil Nadu, its language and culture, I feel as if I am Tamil,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi said Tamil Nadu holds a special place in his heart and that his connection with the state has grown over the years. He added that just like Jammu and Kashmir feels like home to him, Tamil Nadu too gives him a similar sense of belonging.

Raises concerns over representation

The Congress leader also raised concerns over delimitation, alleging that recent moves by the Centre could reduce the political strength of southern states, including Tamil Nadu. He claimed such steps could impact fair representation in the country.

Political clash over bill

Gandhi’s remarks come amid a political debate over a proposed bill linked to women’s reservation and delimitation. Opposition parties have argued that the move could affect the balance of representation.

The bill did not pass in Parliament, leading to sharp reactions from both sides.

Rahul Gandhi said the Opposition had successfully blocked what he termed an attack on constitutional principles. "We have defeated this attack on the Constitution...We have clearly said that this is not a women's reservation bill, but it is a way to change India's political and electoral structures," he said.

The LoP also urged the government to bring back the earlier version of the women's reservation legislation passed in 2023. "I am saying to the Prime Minister right now that if you want the women's reservation bill, then bring the 2023 women's bill and implement it from today. The entire Opposition will support you and we will ensure the women's bill is implemented immediately," Gandhi added.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the legislation was never truly about women's reservation but about safeguarding democratic values. She asserted that attaching delimitation to women's quota made the bill unacceptable from the outset.

“We can never agree to linking delimitation with women's reservation. It was not possible that this bill would pass. This is a big win for democracy in our country,” she said, calling the outcome a justified rejection of a flawed proposal. Targeting the government over its claims of championing women's rights, she asked, "Those who did not take any action in Hathras, Unnao and Manipur are talking about an anti-women mindset?”