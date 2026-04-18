Cabinet clears 2% DA hike for Central government employees, pensioners

New Delhi:

The Union Cabinet has approved a 2 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees and pensioners, said sources bringing some relief amid rising living costs. Dearness Allowance is given to help government staff and retirees manage the impact of inflation on their daily expenses.

Monthly income to go up

With this revision, both employees and pensioners will see a rise in their monthly payouts. The increase, though modest, will add to their overall income and help balance higher prices.

Linked to bigger pay demands

The move comes at a time when employee groups have been pushing for broader salary changes. Much of this discussion is connected to the proposed 8th Pay Commission, which is expected to review pay structures in the future.