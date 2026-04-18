Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Business
  3. Cabinet clears 2% DA hike for Central government employees, pensioners

Cabinet clears 2% DA hike for Central government employees, pensioners

Reported ByDevendra Parashar  Edited ByIsha Bhandari  
Published: ,Updated:

Dearness Allowance is given to help government staff and retirees manage the impact of inflation on their daily expenses.

Breaking News
Breaking News Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

The Union Cabinet has approved a 2 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees and pensioners, said sources bringing some relief amid rising living costs. Dearness Allowance is given to help government staff and retirees manage the impact of inflation on their daily expenses.

Monthly income to go up

With this revision, both employees and pensioners will see a rise in their monthly payouts. The increase, though modest, will add to their overall income and help balance higher prices.

Linked to bigger pay demands

The move comes at a time when employee groups have been pushing for broader salary changes. Much of this discussion is connected to the proposed 8th Pay Commission, which is expected to review pay structures in the future.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business
Breaking News DA Hike Hike Central Government Central Government Of India Government Employee
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\