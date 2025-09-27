31 dead, 40 injured in stampede at TVK chief Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur, Stalin to visit tomorrow At least 31 people have reportedly died in a stampede in Tamil Nadu's Karur, where TVK chief Vijay was holding a rally. Overcrowding during the event led to chaos, eventually leading to a stampede.

Chennai:

At least 31 people were killed and over 40 were injured after a stampede occurred in Tamil Nadu's Karur district during TVK chief Vijay's rally on Saturday, former minister Senthil Balaji said. Overcrowding led to the stampede during the actor-turned-politician's rally as lakhs of people gathered to attend a roadshow by Vijay.

The deceased included 16 women, 6 children and 9 men. Scores of people fell unconscious due to overcrowding initially and were given preliminary medical attention, but some of them succumbed.

Those who fainted included children as well. The chaotic situation prompted the actor-turned-politician to cut short his speech and urge the police to provide water and medical attention to the people, visuals from the rally showed.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin is holding an emergency meeting with the chief secretary, DGP, and senior officials at the state secretariat in Chennai to take stock of the situation.

CM MK Stalin reacts, ministers rush to Karur

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took note of the incident and expressed concern while informing that he has instructed ministers to head to Karur and asked district authorities to provide necessary medical treatment and assistance to those affected.

"The news coming from Karur is worrying. I have instructed former minister Senthil Balaji and Ma Subramanian, and the district collector to ensure that the necessary immediate medical treatment is provided to the public who have fainted due to the crowd congestion and have been admitted to the hospital," Stalin said in a post on X.

Stalin will leave for Karur by plane at 7 am tomorrow.

TVK Vijay rally stampede LIVE updates

PM Modi offers condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the incident "unfortunate and deeply saddening" while expressing grief over the loss of lives. "The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

What actually happened

The people, all supporters of Vijay’s political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), had waited for him for more than six hours before he eventually arrived late at the rally venue. The crowd went out of control when Vijay arrived for the roadshow.