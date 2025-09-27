6-hour delay, 30,000 people: What caused the stampede at TVK chief Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur Karur stampede: Permission was sought for 10,000 people, but a massive 30,000 turned up for TVK chief Vijay's Rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur. 31 peple have died till now in the tragedy.

Karur:

At least 36 people were killed and more than 70 others injured in a stampede at a massive public rally led by TVK chief Vijay in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday evening. Overcrowding is being cited as the primary reason, and authorities have ordered a probe into the incident.

The event, organised by Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), drew an overwhelming turnout far beyond expectations.

What caused the stampede during TVK chief Vijay's rally in Karur

Eyewitnesses said the trouble began around 7.45 pm when large sections of the crowd, eager to catch a glimpse of the actor, surged towards the stage barricades. In the rush, several people fainted, including children who became separated from their families. Many were trampled upon as police and volunteers struggled to control the situation.

Visuals from the rally showed Vijay pausing his speech after noticing people collapsing in the crowd. In one clip, he was seen handing out water bottles to those who had fainted and calling out for a missing child.

Despite these efforts, the chaos spiralled out of control as the crowd swelled.

A letter seeking permission for the rally has now surfaced, raising questions about planning and crowd management. The letter, dated September 25, was sent by TVK’s Karur West district secretary to the Superintendent of Police. It stated that the party expected only 10,000 people to attend Vijay’s roadshow. The request also sought approval for banners, festoons, flex boards and a public address system.

The letter mentioned that, with the help of an engineer, TVK had studied the rally venue near Lighthouse Roundtana.

The area was measured at 1,20,000 square feet, with a seating capacity of 60,000 people. However, the party maintained in its request that it expected a turnout of just 10,000. The engineer’s plan was attached along with the letter, and the party also requested police protection for the gathering.

As the crowd surged beyond control, ambulances faced severe difficulty in navigating through the jammed area. Volunteers eventually formed human chains to create pathways for the injured. Victims were rushed to Karur District Headquarters Hospital, while several critical cases were referred to medical colleges in Erode and Tiruchirappalli.

The tragedy has raised serious concerns about safety measures, planning, and accountability in the conduct of large-scale political events in Tamil Nadu.

An official inquiry has been launched to determine lapses in crowd control and emergency preparedness.

With inputs from T Raghavan