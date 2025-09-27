Live Tamil Nadu Stampede: 31 dead during TVK chief Vijay's rally in Karur; PM Modi, CM Stalin react Tamil Nadu Stampede LIVE Updates: Chief Minister MK Stalin has taken cognisance of the incident and will likely visit Karur on Sunday to take a stock of the situation. He also directed officials to provide immediate assistance to the injured.

Karur:

At least 31 people - including several children - lost their lives, while 70 others were injured in a stampede at a rally presided by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday. The incident forced the actor-turned-politician, who was addressing the gathering, abruptly end his speech, as people began fainting.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has taken cognisance of the incident and will likely visit Karur on Sunday to take a stock of the situation. He also directed officials to provide immediate assistance to the injured. "The news coming from Karur is worrying. I have asked for immediate medical treatment to the public who were admitted to hospital after they fainted due to the stampede," Stalin posted on X.