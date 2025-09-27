Advertisement
  3. Tamil Nadu Stampede: 31 dead during TVK chief Vijay's rally in Karur; PM Modi, CM Stalin react

Tamil Nadu Stampede LIVE Updates: Chief Minister MK Stalin has taken cognisance of the incident and will likely visit Karur on Sunday to take a stock of the situation. He also directed officials to provide immediate assistance to the injured.

31 people were killed in stampede in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday.
31 people were killed in stampede in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday.
Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: , Updated:
Karur:

At least 31 people - including several children - lost their lives, while 70 others were injured in a stampede at a rally presided by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday. The incident forced the actor-turned-politician, who was addressing the gathering, abruptly end his speech, as people began fainting. 

Chief Minister MK Stalin has taken cognisance of the incident and will likely visit Karur on Sunday to take a stock of the situation. He also directed officials to provide immediate assistance to the injured. "The news coming from Karur is worrying. I have asked for immediate medical treatment to the public who were admitted to hospital after they fainted due to the stampede," Stalin posted on X. 

 

  • 10:41 PM (IST)Sep 27, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran reacts to Karur stampede

    Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran says, "The news of more than 30 people losing their lives in the stampede that occurred at a political meeting in Karur is shocking. I have requested the senior leaders of BJP Tamil Nadu to rush to the hospital and provide the necessary assistance to those affected. I have also instructed the BJP district president from Karur district to immediately render the required help."

     

  • 10:38 PM (IST)Sep 27, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi reacts to Karur stampede

    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "Deeply saddened by the tragic incident at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, that has taken so many precious lives. My heart goes out to their loved ones, and I wish a swift recovery to all those injured. I urge Congress workers and leaders to extend every possible support to the victims and their families, and to work closely with the authorities in relief and rescue efforts."

     

  • 10:35 PM (IST)Sep 27, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    31 dead, 40 injured in stampede at TVK chief Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur, Stalin to visit tomorrow

    At least 31 people were killed and over 40 were injured after a stampede occurred in Tamil Nadu's Karur district during TVK chief Vijay's rally on Saturday, former minister Senthil Balaji said. Overcrowding led to the stampede during the actor-turned-politician's rally as lakhs of people gathered to attend a roadshow by Vijay. Click here to read more.

  • 10:31 PM (IST)Sep 27, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Amit Shah reacts to Karur stampede

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "Deeply pained by the tragic loss of lives in a stampede in Karur, Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to the Almighty to give them the strength to bear this grief and for the speedy recovery of the injured."

  • 10:25 PM (IST)Sep 27, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla reacts to Karur stampede

    BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla says, "Heartrending and distressing news is coming from Karur in Tamil Nadu, where scores of people are feared dead, women and children included, in TVK chief and actor Vijay's rally. This is a very shocking incident, but the way things are going on in Tamil Nadu, one can say that this is not just an incident of stampede, it is a man-made criminal disaster. For this both DMK government, which should have made the proper arrangements and did not clearly, is also responsible, but also Mr Vijay and his party is responsible. Both elements are the two sides of the same coin, they don't value people, they only value their own popularity and 'Parivar' and therefore people are treated in this way. These innocent, important lives have been lost, who will pay for them? Mr Stalin, is your government not responsible? What is the police doing? What were the arrangements made?"

  • 10:23 PM (IST)Sep 27, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    MHA seeks report from TN govt

    The Union Home Ministry has sought a report from the Tamil Nadu government on stampede at Karur, reports news agency PTI.

     

  • 10:13 PM (IST)Sep 27, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    President Murmu reacts to Karur stampede

    President Droupadi Murmu has also expressed her grief over the stampede in Tamil Nadu's Karur. She said: "Anguished to know about the tragic loss of lives in a stampede-like unfortunate incident in Karur district of Tamil Nadu. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for early recovery of those injured."

  • 10:10 PM (IST)Sep 27, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Actor Rajinikanth reacts to Karur stampede

    "The news of the loss of innocent lives in the incident that occurred in Karur shakes the heart and causes immense grief. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Comfort to those who were injured," posts actor Rajinikanth on X. 

  • 10:09 PM (IST)Sep 27, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Vijay leaves from Trichy airport

    TVK chief and actor Vijay leaves from Trichy airport.

  • 10:08 PM (IST)Sep 27, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    31 dead, 70 injured in Karur stampede

    So far, 31 people have lost their lives in the Karur stampede. Meanwhile, 70 others were also injured in the incident.

  • 10:06 PM (IST)Sep 27, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Stalin arrives at state secretariat

    Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin arrives to hold urgent meeting over stampede-like incident that happened in Karur.

  • 10:01 PM (IST)Sep 27, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Union Minister L Murugan reacts to Karur stampede

    Union Minister L Murugan says, "The information coming from Karur is very worrying. We should support the affected families."

  • 9:59 PM (IST)Sep 27, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Officials providing assistance to needy: Senthil Balaji

    DMK leader V Senthil Balaji said that district officials are providing assistance to those in need. "Doctors from Namakkal and Selam districts called to Karur for treatment, and they are also on the way. We have advised the private hospital not to charge for the admissions due to the stampede, and we (the government) will take care of it as per the CMs order. District management is giving treatment so that there is no further increase in the death rate," he said, as reported by ANI. 

  • 9:56 PM (IST)Sep 27, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    TN Guv reacts to Karur stampede

    Reacting to the Karur stampede, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi said: "Deeply pained and anguished by the tragic loss of innocent lives, including children, during a political rally in Karur. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this time of grief and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured."

  • 9:54 PM (IST)Sep 27, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    CM Stalin calls emergency meeting

    Chief Minister MK Stalin has arrived at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat and has called an emergency meeting with the Chief Secretary, DGP, and senior officials regarding the Karur stampede.

  • 9:51 PM (IST)Sep 27, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    DMK leader V Senthil Balaji arrives at Karur hospital

    DMK leader V Senthil Balaji has arrived at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Karur. 

  • 9:48 PM (IST)Sep 27, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    31 dead, 58 admitted to hospital: Senthil Balaji

    "Till now, 31 people have died in the stampede and 58 people have been admitted to the hospital. After the stampede incident, the CM immediately enquired and ordered the district collector, SP, and me to rush to the hospital, advising us to call extra doctors and provide proper treatment... Tomorrow, the Chief Minister is going to come here himself. As of now, 46 persons are in private hospital, and 12 persons are admitted in a government hospital for treatment," DMK leader V Senthil Balaji said, as reported by news agency ANI.

  • 9:45 PM (IST)Sep 27, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Rajnath Singh reacts to Karur stampede

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also expressed grief over the stampede in Karur. He posted on X: "Deeply anguished by the tragic accident at a rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The loss of innocent lives is truly heartbreaking. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured."

  • 9:42 PM (IST)Sep 27, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Visuals from Karur hospital

    Visual from Karur hospital after an injured was brought there.  

    India Tv - Karur stampede
    (Image Source : REPORTER)31 died during stampede in Karur on Saturday.

  • 9:40 PM (IST)Sep 27, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Edappadi K Palaniswami urges TN govt to provide assistance to injured

    AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide immediate assistance to those in need. "The news that more than 29 people lost their lives and several others fainted and are receiving treatment in the hospital due to the crowd chaos during the campaign meeting of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam party held in Karur, where its leader Vijay spoke, is both shocking and distressing. I express my deepest condolences and regret to the families of those who lost their lives," he posted on X.

  • 9:37 PM (IST)Sep 27, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    PM Modi expresses grief

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the incident in Tamil Nadu's Karur. "The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured," he posted on X.

  • 9:35 PM (IST)Sep 27, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Stalin likely to visit Karur tomorrow

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will likely visit Karur on Sunday to take a stock of the situation.

  • 9:35 PM (IST)Sep 27, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    CM Stalin takes stock of situation

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has taken stock of the situation and directed officials to rush to the spot and provide immediate assistance to those in need. "The news coming from Karur is worrying. I have asked for immediate medical treatment to the public who were admitted to hospital after they fainted due to the stampede," he posted on X.

  • 9:33 PM (IST)Sep 27, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    31 dead in stampede in Karur

    31 people, including several children, died after a stampede during TVK chief Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday.

