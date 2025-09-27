TVK chief Vijay's first reaction to Karur stampede: 'My heart is shattered' Karur stampede: In his first reaction following the deadly incident, Vijay also paid condolence to those who lost their lives in the stampede, while praying for a quick recovery of the injured.

Karur:

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay said on Saturday that his heart was 'shattered' following a stampede during his rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur that claimed more than 35 lives. In his first reaction following the deadly incident, Vijay also paid condolence to those who lost their lives in the stampede, while praying for a quick recovery of the injured.

"My heart is shattered; I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express," he said on X (previously Twitter). "I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for the swift recovery of those receiving treatment in the hospital."

36 people killed in Vijay's rally

Several children and women were among the 36 people who lost their lives in Karur stampede on Saturday. Eyewitnesses said Vijay's event drew an overwhelming turnout, with people trying to catch a glimpse of the actor-turn-politician that ultimately led to many of them get fainted.

The Tamil Nadu government has now ordered an inquiry that will be led by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to probe the incident. Separately, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also directed the state government to submit a report over the cause of the Karur stampede.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken with Tami Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin, taking stock of the situation.

PM Modi, Prez Murmu express grief

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the incident, praying for the quick recovery of the injured. "The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones," he posted on X.

President Droupadi Murmu has also extended her deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. "Anguished to know about the tragic loss of lives in a stampede-like unfortunate incident in Karur district of Tamil Nadu," she posted on X.