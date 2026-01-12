Karur stampede case: TVK chief and actor Vijay walks out of CBI office after over six hours of questioning Karur stampede case: TVK chief and actor Vijay has left the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office on Monday after undergoing prolonged questioning.

New Delhi:

TVK chief and actor Vijay walked out of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office on Monday evening after undergoing nearly six and a half hours of questioning in connection with the Karur stampede case. Sources said the questioning began earlier in the day and concluded around evening. The CBI has not issued an official statement on the outcome of the questioning. According to information shared by news agency PTI, investigators questioned Vijay on alleged delays and lapses in crowd management during the September rally in Karur.

The stampede, which occurred about 400 km from Chennai, claimed 41 lives, including nine children, and left more than 50 people injured, making it one of the deadliest political rally tragedies in the state in recent years.

Supreme Court ordered CBI probe

The case was handed over to the CBI following a Supreme Court directive, issued on a petition filed by Vijay’s own party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), seeking an independent investigation. The move was seen as an attempt to ensure transparency and accountability in probing the circumstances that led to the disaster.

Tragedy at a mass rally

Vijay, a Tamil cinema icon for over three decades, has been drawing massive crowds since launching TVK in 2024. On the day of the rally, supporters had gathered in large numbers from early afternoon.

The tragedy unfolded around 7.30 pm, shortly after Vijay began addressing the crowd from atop his campaign vehicle. As the ground became increasingly overcrowded, panic set in when several people began fainting and falling. Women and children were among those who collapsed, triggering chaos.

Witnesses said Vijay halted his speech midway, threw water bottles towards distressed supporters and repeatedly appealed to the police for help as the situation spiralled out of control.

Vijay’s response

Following the stampede, Vijay expressed grief and solidarity with the victims’ families in a social media post. “I express my deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for a speedy recovery for those undergoing treatment in hospital,” he wrote.