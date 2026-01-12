Live Karur stampede case LIVE: TVK chief Vijay to appear before CBI today Karur stampede case LIVE: Vijay will appear before the CBI in New Delhi today for questioning in the Karur stampede case that killed 41 people. TVK has sought full security for its leader as the probe intensifies.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is set to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi today in connection with the Karur stampede case and the party has requested police authorities in the national capital to ensure security for its founder-leader. Complying with the summons issued to him, Vijay will appear before authorities for questioning at the CBI headquarters. On January 6, officials said CBI issued a notice to Vijay to appear for questioning on January 12 at the agency headquarters in Delhi in connection with the Karur stampede case.

