Karur stampede case LIVE: Vijay will appear before the CBI in New Delhi today for questioning in the Karur stampede case that killed 41 people. TVK has sought full security for its leader as the probe intensifies.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is set to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi today in connection with the Karur stampede case and the party has requested police authorities in the national capital to ensure security for its founder-leader. Complying with the summons issued to him, Vijay will appear before authorities for questioning at the CBI headquarters. On January 6, officials said CBI issued a notice to Vijay to appear for questioning on January 12 at the agency headquarters in Delhi in connection with the Karur stampede case.

Follow the thread for the latest updates:

Live updates :Vijay to appear before CBI

  • 9:59 AM (IST)Jan 12, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Vijay's CBI appearance coincides with fresh row over delay in 'Jana Nayagan' certification

    Vijay's summons before the CBI has come at a time when a separate storm is brewing over the delayed certification of his upcoming film Jana Nayagan. The movie, originally slated for release on the 10th of this month ahead of the Pongal festival, has been pushed back after a legal tussle. Although a single judge of the Madras High Court had directed the Central Board of Film Certification to clear the film, a division bench later stayed that order and posted the hearing for January 21.

  • 9:57 AM (IST)Jan 12, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Know about Karur stampede in Tamil Nadu

    The Karur stampede, which occurred on September 27, 2025, in Tamil Nadu, remains one of the most tragic political event-related disasters in the state's recent history. The incident took place during a massive public gathering addressed by actor-turned-politician Vijay, where an unexpectedly large crowd surged toward the venue's exit points soon after the meeting concluded. The tragedy claimed the lives of 41 people and left more than 60 others injured, many of them women who had come to attend the political event in large numbers.

  • 9:52 AM (IST)Jan 12, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    CBI steps up probe after Supreme Court order

    On January 6, officials confirmed that the CBI had sent a notice to Vijay asking him to appear before investigators on January 12. The agency has already questioned multiple TVK office-bearers as part of its ongoing investigation. The probe was handed over to the CBI from a Special Investigation Team following directions from the Supreme Court.

  • 9:51 AM (IST)Jan 12, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Vijay departs from Chennai to face CBI questioning in Delhi | WATCH

    TVK president and popular actor Vijay flew out of Chennai today morning as he headed to New Delhi to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation. He is scheduled to face questioning today in connection with the Karur stampede case.

