Karur stampede: CBI seizes TVK president Vijay's campaign vehicle, driver appears before officials The CBI has intensified its probe into the Karur stampede by seizing actor-politician Vijay’s campaign vehicle. Vijay has been summoned to appear before the agency on January 12 as investigators seek accountability for the deadly rally that killed 41 people.

New Delhi:

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its investigation into the Karur stampede as the agency has seized the campaign vehicle of actor-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay.

The probe looks to find accountability for the deadly stampede on September 27 that killed 41 people and left over 100 injured when a huge crowd surged during a TVK rally in Velusamypuram.

While the probing agency has seized the vehicle, the driver of the campaign vehicle used by Vijay has appeared before the CBI officials.

CBI had summoned Vijay for questioning on stampede case

Meanwhile, the CBI had issued a summons to Vijay for questioning on January 12 at the agency headquarters in New Delhi in the Karur stampede case, said officials. The CBI has questioned several office bearers of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in connection with the case, they said.

Vijay meets families of Karur stampede victims

Earlier, on October 27, Vijay met the family members of the victims at a resort in Mahabalipuram, exactly a month after the deadly stampede.

Vijay and his party have repeatedly expressed grief over the Karur stampede and have promised to provide Rs 20 lakh to those families who lost their kin in the incident. Additionally, Rs 2 lakh would also be given to those who were injured. The party has also credited the amount to the families. "The money, Rs 20 lakh each, has been sent to 39 families, totalling to Rs 7.8 crore," the TVK posted on X.

According to the police, nearly five ambulances, including those arranged by the TVK, were stationed near the police quarters in Velusamypuram at the time of the incident.

On September 28, ADGP (Law and Order) Davidson Devasirvatham told reporters that immediately after the stampede, the police informed the local station via microphone, and nearly 10 ambulances from Amaravathi Hospital were pressed into service. Earlier, police said the rally saw a turnout of 27,000, nearly three times the expected number of 10,000 participants, and blamed a seven-hour delay on Vijay's part in reaching the venue for the tragedy.