Panneerselvam to join DMK? His meet with Stalin hours after quitting NDA sparks buzz

Chennai:

Hours after his faction of AIADMK announced its exit from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), O Panneerselvam met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai on Thursday evening, sparking a buzz that his group may join the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) ahead of the assembly elections, scheduled to be held next year.

The meeting was also attended by Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and other DMK leaders.

"There were no political talks," said Panneerselvam when asked about his visit to Stalin. "The history shows that there are no friends, no foes in politics. In future, when election nears, anything may happen."

Interestingly, Panneerselvam's faction quit the NDA after the three-time Tamil Nadu CM met Stalin during a routine morning walk in Chennai earlier in the day. Later, his faction said that a decision regarding an alliance would be taken later, but it is being speculated that Panneerselvam may join hands with the DMK.

It must be noted that DMK is also a part of the Congress-led INDIA bloc.

I've self-respect, says Panneerselvam on quitting NDA

When asked whether he was "insulted" in the NDA, Panneerselvam answered in the negative. "Nothing of that sort. I have self-respect in politics, I worked for 25 years directly under Amma's (late J Jaylalithaa) supervision," Panneerselvam, who is popularly known as OPS, said earlier.

Panneerselvam, who was expelled from the AIADMK in 2022, had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in an alliance with the NDA. He and his supporters have also challenged the leadership of his rival and former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Even though he was expelled from AIADMK and his faction has left the NDA, Panneerselvam has maintained that he is an "AIADMK man". He has also refused to float a separate party, with the BJP assuring him that it would not interfere in AIADMK's internal matters.

