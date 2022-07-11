Follow us on Image Source : PTI Madras HC gives green signal to AIADMK General Council meet today, rejects plea by O Panneerselvam

Highlights Madras HC rejected plea by former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam.

He had sought to stall the AIADMK General Council Meet.

The meeting proposes to revive the interim general secretary post.

AIADMK General Council meet: The Madras High Court on Monday rejected the plea filed by former Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam seeking to stall the party's general council meeting to be held today. The meeting proposes to revive the interim general secretary post and abolish both the coordinator as well as joint coordinator posts.

Ahead of Madras HC's decision, two groups of suspected AIADMK workers clashed outside the party headquarters in Chennai. Some persons reportedly sustained injuries. Meanwhile, some men were seen forcing their way into the party office by breaking open the doors.

Security has been beefed up at the AIADMK office, MGR Maaligai, named after party founder, the late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran.

It is possible that the dominant faction led by Edappady K Palaniswami, may elect him as the single leader of the organisation in the crucial General Council meet today.

On his part, former Coordinator O Panneerselvam (OPS) arrived at the party office, along with supporters, while EPS was on his way to a marriage hall in the city where the General Council meet is slated. Panneerselvam greeted his supporters from a portico and also waved the party flag.

