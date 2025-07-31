Ex-Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam exits NDA hours after meeting MK Stalin The announcement was made by Panneerselvam's supporter Panruti Ramachandran while speaking to reporters in Chennai. He further said that Panneerselvam, who is popularly known as OPS, will tour several parts of the state in view of the assembly elections, scheduled to be held next year.

New Delhi:

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's AIADMK Cadres Rights Retrieval Committee on Thursday announced its decision to exit from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The decision was taken by Panneerselvam's faction hours after he met incumbent Chief Minister MK Stalin during a routine morning walk in Chennai.

Panneerselvam had formed his own faction amid frictions with his rival Edappadi K Palaniswami, who is currently the general secretary of the AIADMK.

The announcement was made by Panneerselvam's supporter Panruti Ramachandran while speaking to reporters in Chennai. He further said that Panneerselvam, who is popularly known as OPS, will tour several parts of the state in view of the assembly elections, scheduled to be held next year.

"We are breaking the relationship with the NDA alliance. AIADMK Workers Rights Retrieval Committee Co-ordinate O Pannerselvam will start a campaign across Tamil Nadu very soon. As of now, there is no alliance with any party. In future, depending on circumstances, a decision on alliance would be taken. The reason for this is well-known; there is no need for explanation," Panneerselvam was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Although Ramachandran has said that Panneerselvam's faction will take a decision regarding an alliance later, rumours are making rounds that he may ally with actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Panneerselvam stays mum on his meet with Stalin

Meanwhile, Panneerselvam, who was present along with Ramachandran at the press meet, stayed mum when asked about his meet with Stalin during the morning walk. He was also asked a query about future alliances, but the former chief minister did not comment on it.

"During my stay in Chennai, I used to go for morning walks in the Theosophical Society. This morning, when I was taking a stroll, the CM also came there, and I met him. That's all," he said.