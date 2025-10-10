Valentin Vacherot etches name in history, pulls off major upset to defeat Holger Rune in Shanghai Masters Monaco's Valentin Vacherot has been exceptional in the ongoing Shanghai Masters 2025. On a super run, Vacherot defeated Holger Rune to reach the semi-final of the tournament, etching his name in the history books.

Shanghai:

Monaco’s Valentin Vacherot did the unthinkable in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Shanghai Masters 2025. Taking on world number 11 Holger Rune in the crucial game, many had expected Rune to dominate the game and register a comfortable victory. However, Vacherot had different plans.

The clash began with Rune winning the first set. However, Vacherot pulled off a sensational comeback, winning the second and third sets, defeating Rune to progress through to the semi-finals. With the win, the 204th-ranked Vacherot became the lowest-ranked player to reach an ATP 1000 semi-final since before 2000.

Making it to the semi-finals, Vacherot will be taking on legendary tennis player Novak Djokovic as he takes on one of the greatest players in history in hopes of booking a berth in the final of the tournament.

Vacherot opens up on his recent performances

After the unbelievable win, Valentin Vacherot took centre stage and talked about his performance. He reflected upon how he came into the tournament as an alternate but has been stellar so far.

“I didn’t come as a qualifier, I came as an alternate. I wasn’t even sure I was going to play qualifying. This is just unbelievable. The last win meant already so much to me. This one means even more,” Vacherot was quoted as saying by ATP tour.

“It was tough not to think about it on match point, also breaking the Top 100. I know this is just a step, but I tried not to look at the rankings for this whole tournament. I had read that if I won, I would break the Top 100, but this is just unbelievable for me. I cannot wait for [the semi-final]. I’m just so happy and living the dream,” he added.

