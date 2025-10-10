IPL 2026 likely auction date, retention deadline revealed; check details The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026's likely auction date and the retention deadline for the upcoming edition of the marquee tournament have reportedly been revealed. The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) is eyeing the December 13-15 window for the auction.

New Delhi:

In a major development, the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 auction has reportedly been set. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the auction is expected to be held in the second or third week of December, with December 13-15 emerging as the probable window. The report stated that the BCCI is looking to organise the event on those dates, but it has yet to solidify the schedule for the same.

Furthermore, November 15 has reportedly been set as the retention deadline. By that date, the various franchises will have to give the names of the players that they will be releasing ahead of the auction.

More to follow..