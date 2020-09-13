'The chance is now': Can Dominic Thiem get fourth-time lucky in US Open 2020 final?

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Dominic Thiem

For the third-straight season and for the second consecutive time, Dominic Thiem has reached a Grand Slam final, making it his fourth overall. In his debut major final, Thiem was hammered by Rafael Nadal in a straight-set win in French Open 2018. But on his return to the Roland Garros in the next season and against the same opponent, he managed to take a set off the King of Clay although eventually in a losing cause. Eight months later, he came within a set away from topping Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open 2020 final before a stunning comeback saw a usual winner in Melbourne.

"I fell short today, but I hope to get revenge soon," Thiem wore a smile in defeat as a record 31,020 spectators saw Djokovic lift his 17th Grand Slam championship crown.

Ideally, Thiem was set for revenge on Sunday at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. In the absence of the other two of the Big Three - Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, Djokovic was the overwhelming favourite at the Flushing Meadows with Thiem predicted to set up a repeat of the Australian Open final draw. But an ill-fated incident earlier this week forced the organiser to default the world No.1 denying Thiem of that shot at redemption, however, he did set himself up for a fourth shot at a Grand Slam title.

Defeating third-seeded Daniil Medvedev in the semifinal on Saturday, Thiem gave himself another opportunity at a major haul with fifth-seeded Alexander Zverev standing as his only obstacle.

“It's the biggest goal and the biggest dream I’ve had in my tennis career for a few years, since the moment I realised that maybe I can make it one day and especially since I played [my] first final at 2018 Roland Garros,” Thiem said. “It was really tough to digest that loss in Australia as I was super close. I'm happy that in a pretty short time, I gave myself another chance with this win today [and] with the final on Sunday.”

“Of course, it's pressure for me. At the same time, I try not to think too much about it. If it's not going to happen on Sunday, I have to continue working and maybe get the chance at another Slam. [But] the chance is now… I’ll try everything to make it.”

Like most US Open wins are preceded by title victories in the build-up tournaments, Thiem's journey in New York has been far from the ideal. Owing to the pandemic, Western & Southern Open was the only tournament that provided US Open-bound players with some match practice after the long five-month-long break. And Thiem was stunned in the very first round in Cincinnati by unseeded Filip Krajinovic 6-1, 6-2. Upon arrival at the Flushing Meadows, he did look to struggle in the initial rounds with, but gradually found the rhythm in the second week that saw him not dropping a single set en route to the final.

Even against Medvedev, who was twice on set points in the final two sets and served for both the sets, Thiem held his nerve and backed himself to force a tiebreaker in both the sets before beating the 2019 US Open runner-up.

“That was a great match on a very high level. [It] was probably the toughest straight-sets win I’ve ever had,” Thiem said. “I could have easily been one [or] two sets down. He served for the second and third sets. Luckily, I played my best tennis towards the end of both of these sets.”

Among the NextGen stars, Medvedev has emerged to be one of the most promising players to break the Big Three monotony. He has one of the deadliest first serves on tour, has a solid defense, has the ability to move well in the court and hit the ball on the run and is impressive with the serve-and-volley tactic. In the semifinal clash, touted to be the virtual final of US Open 2020, Medvedev had took his game up a level in the last two sets. But Thiem's mental ability against Medvedev's game helped him close the tie in straight sets.

"I think for me the most crucial point is the return of his serve, because his first serve is one of the, if not the best, out there right now," Thiem said. "It's so fast, so precise. That will be a key point, I guess. Try to put many balls back in play."

And that leaves him a win away from a dream Grand Slam haul, but unlike in previous occasions, he is the favourite in the contest against Zverev. In terms of head-to-head tie, Thiem has an overwhelming 7-2 lead which includes a four-setter win in the Australian Open semis this year.

But more than the numbers, Thiem has truly been relived after the Djokovic's exit in the round of 16 and is looking to focus on the Zverev tie like any other match he has had so far in the Flushing Meadows.

“From the moment Novak was out of the tournament, it was clear that there's going to be a new Grand Slam champion. From that moment on, that was also out of my mind,” Thiem said. “I was just focussing on the remaining guys left in the draw. Now it’s Sascha remaining. I will fully focus on him and go into that match like in the all other matches so far in this tournament.”

