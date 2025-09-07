Sinner vs Alcaraz: When and where to watch US Open 2025 men's singles final in India? With Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz all set to lock horns in the US Open 2025 final, let us have a look at the where to watch, live streaming, and live broadcast details of the clash between the two tennis giants.

New York:

The stage is set for the men’s singles final of the US Open 2025. Arch-rivals Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns at the Arthur Ashe Stadium for a shot at the title on September 7. The two players have been redefining modern tennis and are often faced with each other in Grand Slam finals.

This will be their Grand Slam final meeting of the season; it is worth noting that Alcaraz got the better of Sinner in the Roland Garros 2025 final, whereas Sinner defeated Alcaraz in the Wimbledon 2025 final.

The world number one and two stars will be hoping to put in their best performance and get their hands on yet another major title. Where Alcaraz will be after his 6th Grand Slam, Sinner will be after his fifth, and the fans would surely be in for a game for the ages.

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Broadcast Details

When is the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz match?

The US Open 2025 men’s singles final will be played on Sunday, September 7.

At what time does the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz match begin?

The US Open 2025 men’s singles final match will begin at 11:30 PM IST.

Where is the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz match being played?

The US Open 2025 men’s singles final will be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York

Where can you watch the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz match on TV in India?

The match between the US Open 2025 men’s singles final will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz match online in India?

Indian tennis fans can watch the US Open 2025 men’s singles final online on the Hotstar app and website.

