Kieron Pollard maintains stellar form, smashes 17-ball fifty against Guyana Amazon Warriors in CPL 2025

Veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard has been in exceptional form in the ongoing CPL (Caribbean Premier League) 2025. The 38-year-old continued his brilliant form with another brilliant showing against Guyana Amazon Warriors in game 23 of the ongoing CPL 2025.

The clash between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors was held at the Providence Stadium, Guyana, on September 7, and the game began with Knight Riders coming in to bat first. The side’s top and middle order failed to put in a good show, but Pollard came out to bat and performed brilliantly.

Coming out to bat, the veteran hit a 17-ball half-century and amassed 54* runs in 18 deliveries, hitting five fours and five sixes. His knock was crucial in Knight Riders posting a total of 167 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for Guyana Amazon Warriors, Dwaine Pretorius, Romario Shepherd, Moeen Ali, and Imran Tahir took one wicket each as well.

Pollard’s knock in vain as Amazon Warriors complete thrilling run chase

Coming out to chase down the target, Guyana Amazon Warriors got off to a horrid start as openers Moeen Ali and Keemo Paul scored four and six runs, respectively.

Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer amassed 53 and 49 runs, respectively. With Dwaine Pretorius going unbeaten on a score of 26 runs as Amazon Warriors chased down the target in 19.5 overs, winning the game by three wickets.

The win saw Amazon Warriors maintain their fourth-place spot in the CPL standings. The side have registered four wins and two losses in six matches, with eight points to their name. As for Trinbago Knight Riders, the side has played nine matches so far, with six wins and three losses. With 12 points to their name, Knight Riders occupy second place in the standings.