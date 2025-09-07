ENG vs SA pitch report: How will surface at The Rose Bowl in Southampton play for 3rd ODI? With England all set to take on South Africa in the third and final ODI of the ongoing white-ball series, let us have a look at the pitch report for the clash, as the game will be held at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on September 7.

Southampton :

The stage is set for the third ODI of the ongoing white-ball series between England and South Africa. The two sides will lock horns in the final ODI of the series at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on September 7. It is worth noting that South Africa won the first two ODIs of the series, winning the three-game affair and scripting history.

Under Temba Bavuma’s leadership, the Proteas have been in exceptional performances, and they will be hoping to maintain their form and register a win in the third and final ODI of the series as well.

With the clash rapidly approaching, many have been wondering how the pitch could fare in the upcoming clash.

The Rose Bowl's Pitch Report

It is worth noting that the pitch in The Rose Bowl in Southampton is one that is quite balanced; both the batters and the bowlers find help from the surface. Notably, the average first innings score at the venue is 274 runs, and the team winning the toss could look to chase down the target.

The Rose Bowl - ODI Numbers Game

Matches Played - 37

Matches won batting first - 17

Matches won bowling first - 18

Average 1st innings score - 240

Highest total - 373/3

Lowest total - 65/10

Highest score chased - 329/3

Squads

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Senuran Muthusamy, Matthew Breetzke, Kwena Maphaka, Codi Yusuf, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada

England Squad: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sonny Baker, Jamie Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Banton, Rehan Ahmed

