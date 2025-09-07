'He was sending me his scores': Sunil Chettri heaps massive praise on Virat Kohli, hails him for his drive Veteran India footballer Sunil Chettri recently came forward and heaped praise on star India batter Virat Kohli for his relentless hunger and drive to win, he drew Kohli's comparison with legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

New Delhi:

Across the globe, there are several elite superstar athletes with massive fan followings. Whether that’d be Virat Kohli in India or Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal, the two continue to be an inspiration for people across the globe for their mentality and their performances.

Recently, veteran India footballer Sunil Chhetri recently came forward and talked about his friendship with Virat Kohli. He revealed that Kohli often sends him his training scores from practice sessions, and Chettri went on to state how that inspires him to keep going and how good of an influence a friend like Kohli is.

“A few days back, he (Kohli) was sending me his scores of one of the tests he was doing. It is so addictive, and it is so good to know these kinds of people. On your bad days when you feel a bit lethargic, you see them and think, ‘let’s go’. When you are at the top, everyone wants to be a Virat Kohli or Ronaldo, and for these two to keep their place is unbelievable,” Chettri said on The Desi PL Podcast.

It is worth noting that Kohli and Chettri are good friends and the two are often seen interacting with each other, and are often seen together in interviews as well.

Chettri names the common aspect between Kohli and Ronaldo

Furthermore, Sunil Chettri came forward and talked about the one common thing between Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo. He opined that both Kohli and Ronaldo are not satisfied with what they have achieved and are always looking for more.

"I don’t know personally (Cristiano) Ronaldo. I have watched him, studied him. I know Virat (Kohli). The one common thing about these two is that they are just not happy with what they have already achieved. I tried in my whatever way to inculcate the same thing because once when you start getting into that circle where you start thinking about what you have done, good or bad, then you are not in the same track that you want to be,” Chettri said.