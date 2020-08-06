Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Nick Kyrgios hints at pulling out of French Open 2020

Just days after opting against participating in this year's US Open, Australia tennis star Nick Kyrgios has hinted that he will not be taking part in the French Open either.

Apart from Kyrgios, defending champion Rafael Nadal also pulled out of the US Open citing COVID-19 concerns and so did women's World no.1 Ashleigh Barty.

"I knew a lot of players were going to – I don't think the US Open will be happy seeing some of the biggest names in sport not put their health at risk and go there and play," Kyrgios told Channel Nine as per The Guardian.

"I wasn't surprised by Rafa's decision; I think he's more eyeing the French Open."

The French Open was originally slated to be played in late May but due to coronavirus pandemic, the Roland Garros has been scheduled to take place between September 27 to October 11, after the US Open which is set to be played from August 31.

"If I was to play I'd definitely rather go to Europe at this time of the year with everything going on," Kyrgios said. "There's a very slim chance I will play in Europe – slim to none to be honest."

"I'm going to use this time to stay at home...train, be with my family and friends, and act responsibly and wait until I think it's best," the World No.40 added.

